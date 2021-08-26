openbase logo
10 Best Vue Tree Libraries

vt

vuejs-tree

A highly customizable and blazing fast Vue tree component ⚡🌲

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lt

liquor-tree

Tree component based on Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
2Abandoned
vue

vued3tree

Vue component to display tree based on D3.js layout.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
779
Weekly Downloads
585
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vtl

vue-tree-list

🌲A vue component for tree structure

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
vjp

vue-json-pretty

A JSON tree view component that is easy to use and also supports data selection.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-treegrid

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
775
Last Commit
6d ago
htv

he-tree-vue

A draggable sortable vue tree component, with dragging placeholder, types definition.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-treemap

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
267
Last Commit
6d ago
vt

@riophae/vue-treeselect

A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vjc

vue-json-component

Component for rendering a tree view of JSON.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vjt

vue-json-tree-view

A JSON Tree View Component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
446
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vje

vue-json-editor

A jsoneditor of vue

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vj

vue-jstree

A Tree Plugin For Vue2.0+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vdn

vue-draggable-nested-tree

Please use the he-tree-vue, vue-draggable-nested-tree will no longer be maintained.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
svt

sl-vue-tree

draggable tree vue component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
vn

vue-nestable

vue-nestable

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
vjt

vue-json-tree

Vue component that renders JSON data in a collapsible tree structure.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tre

@widgetjs/tree

A lightweight tree widget, compatible with VanillaJS / React / Vue. Tiny size after gzip. Zero dependence.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
3mos ago
vt

vue-treeselect

A Tree Select Plugin For Vue2.0+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
343
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vtc

vue-tree-chart

A vue2 component to display tree chart

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
414
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
1yr ago
vtn

vue-tree-navigation

A NEW MAINTAINER NEEDED! Vue.js 2 tree navigation with vue-router support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
166
Last Commit
1yr ago
vdt

vue-drag-tree

🌴🌳a Vue's drag and drop tree component || 🌾Demo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
361
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue

@bosket/vue

Collection of tree view components for front-end frameworks. 🌳

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
454
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vt

vue-trees

tree UI base on Vue

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit

vue-tree-table-component

Vue library for creating tree components

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vyt

vue-y-tree

yet another flexible tree component for vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago