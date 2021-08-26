Categories
10 Best Vue Tree Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vt
vuejs-tree
A highly customizable and blazing fast Vue tree component ⚡🌲
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
lt
liquor-tree
Tree component based on Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
2
Abandoned
vue
vued3tree
Vue component to display tree based on D3.js layout.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
779
Weekly Downloads
585
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vtl
vue-tree-list
🌲A vue component for tree structure
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
vjp
vue-json-pretty
A JSON tree view component that is easy to use and also supports data selection.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-treegrid
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
775
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
htv
he-tree-vue
A draggable sortable vue tree component, with dragging placeholder, types definition.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-treemap
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
267
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
@riophae/vue-treeselect
A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vjc
vue-json-component
Component for rendering a tree view of JSON.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vjt
vue-json-tree-view
A JSON Tree View Component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
446
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vje
vue-json-editor
A jsoneditor of vue
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vj
vue-jstree
A Tree Plugin For Vue2.0+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdn
vue-draggable-nested-tree
Please use the he-tree-vue, vue-draggable-nested-tree will no longer be maintained.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
svt
sl-vue-tree
draggable tree vue component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vn
vue-nestable
vue-nestable
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vjt
vue-json-tree
Vue component that renders JSON data in a collapsible tree structure.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tre
@widgetjs/tree
A lightweight tree widget, compatible with VanillaJS / React / Vue. Tiny size after gzip. Zero dependence.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-treeselect
A Tree Select Plugin For Vue2.0+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
343
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtc
vue-tree-chart
A vue2 component to display tree chart
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
414
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtn
vue-tree-navigation
A NEW MAINTAINER NEEDED! Vue.js 2 tree navigation with vue-router support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
166
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdt
vue-drag-tree
🌴🌳a Vue's drag and drop tree component || 🌾Demo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
361
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
@bosket/vue
Collection of tree view components for front-end frameworks. 🌳
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
454
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-trees
tree UI base on Vue
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-tree-table-component
Vue library for creating tree components
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vyt
vue-y-tree
yet another flexible tree component for vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
