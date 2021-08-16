openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vue Tooltip Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

vt

v-tooltip

Easy tooltips with Vue 2.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
173K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
vp

vue-popperjs

🐳 VueJS popover component based popper.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
25.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@3yourmind/vue-use-tippy

💅 3YOURMIND’s Vue UI Framework & Design System

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
13d ago
vt

vue-tippy

VueJS Tooltip powered by Tippy.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
512
Weekly Downloads
34.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-popups

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
vup

vue-use-popperjs

Vue 2 & 3 popper hook powered by @popperjs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
1mo ago
vct

@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip

A reusable tooltip component for Vue (and VuePress) projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
944
Last Commit
23d ago

vue-popper

[DEPRECATED] A popper mixin for Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
vet

vue-easy-tooltip

Vue.js tooltip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
5mos ago
vdt

vue-directive-tooltip

Vue.js tooltip directive. Easy to use, configure and style

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vjp

vue-js-popover

🍡 Vue.js 2 library for dropdowns / popovers / tooltips

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vi

vue-info

Need a simple tooltip on hover for any action buttons, links, text and more, provide a better UX to your project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
kpv

@progress/kendo-popups-vue-wrapper

Kendo UI Popups wrapper for Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
tm

tooltip-me

A Simple and easy to use tooltip for Vue 3!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
vft

vue-follow-tooltip

Tiny tooltip directive for vue 3

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4mos ago

@ionited/tooltip-vue

A simple and lightweight tooltip library for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5mos ago
td

tooltip-directive

A vue directive to create tooltips

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago
st

@seanwong24/s-tooltip

An easy-to-use tooltip web component for any framework (Angular, React, Vue, etc.) or vanilla JS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4mos ago
vpc

vue-popper-component

Popper.js directive for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
190
Last Commit
5yrs ago

vue-simple-tooltip

Vue.js simplified tooltip directive popover

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
3yrs ago
it

@ipscape/ips-tooltip

Tooltip component

GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
vt

v-tippy

Vue.js binding for Tippy.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
4yrs ago

vue-bulma-tooltip

Tooltip Component for Vue Bulma

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vde

vue-directive-ellipsis

a ellipsis tooltip show with popper.js ,is a vue directive plugin

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vt

vue-tooltip

A Vue.js directive for creating tooltips using the tether and tether-drop plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
6yrs ago
vt

v-tooltip3

Easy tooltips with Vue 2.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
vt

@yjl9903/v-tooltip

Easy tooltips with Vue 2.x

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
vt

vb-tooltip

Tooltip Component for Vue Bulma

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
vbt

vue-bulma-tooltips

Simple low weight custom Vue directive for the Bulma ToolTip extension

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3yrs ago

vue-comps-tooltip

a advanced tooltip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vlt

vue-lite-tooltip

tooltip to vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vt

vue-tooltipster

Vue tooltipster component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
svt

@volizik/simple-vue-tooltip

"Simple tooltips directive for Vue.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vts

vue2-tooltip-simple

A simple tooltip for vue to make your life easier!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vlt

vue-light-tooltip

A lightweight tooltip for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit

vue-ctk-tooltip

A VueJS directive for a simple tooltip on top

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vjd

vue-js-dropdown

🍡 Vue.js 2 library for dropdowns / popovers / tooltips

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago

eks-tooltip

A series of Vue components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@morioh/v-tooltip

Tooltip directive for Vue.js (without jQuery or Javascript Framework)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vlt

visit-lib-tooltip-component

<p>This plugin will show you tooltips for what ever the content you want in vue project. </p>

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
vt

vuejs-tippy

vuejs plugin using tippy.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vap

vue-advanced-popover

Advanced Vue popover component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
svt

simple-vue-tooltip

Simple easy to use tooltip for vue projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vp

v-poptool

A Vue.js component for tooltips

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
kp

kh-popover

this is my first published package :D, this package is for a popover build for vuejs framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vbt

vue-basic-tooltip

a simple tooltip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vst

v-simple-tooltip

Very simple tooltip component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vc-tooltip

Tooltip Component based on vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mt

magic-tooltip

A tooltips with some magic.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
vtv

vue-tooltip-v

Tooltip plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago