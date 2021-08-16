Categories
10 Best Vue Tooltip Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vt
v-tooltip
Easy tooltips with Vue 2.x
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
173K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
vp
vue-popperjs
🐳 VueJS popover component based popper.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
25.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@3yourmind/vue-use-tippy
💅 3YOURMIND’s Vue UI Framework & Design System
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-tippy
VueJS Tooltip powered by Tippy.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
512
Weekly Downloads
34.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-popups
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vup
vue-use-popperjs
Vue 2 & 3 popper hook powered by @popperjs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vct
@adamdehaven/vue-custom-tooltip
A reusable tooltip component for Vue (and VuePress) projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
944
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-popper
[DEPRECATED] A popper mixin for Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
vet
vue-easy-tooltip
Vue.js tooltip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vdt
vue-directive-tooltip
Vue.js tooltip directive. Easy to use, configure and style
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
167
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vjp
vue-js-popover
🍡 Vue.js 2 library for dropdowns / popovers / tooltips
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vi
vue-info
Need a simple tooltip on hover for any action buttons, links, text and more, provide a better UX to your project.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kpv
@progress/kendo-popups-vue-wrapper
Kendo UI Popups wrapper for Vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tm
tooltip-me
A Simple and easy to use tooltip for Vue 3!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vft
vue-follow-tooltip
Tiny tooltip directive for vue 3
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ionited/tooltip-vue
A simple and lightweight tooltip library for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
td
tooltip-directive
A vue directive to create tooltips
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
st
@seanwong24/s-tooltip
An easy-to-use tooltip web component for any framework (Angular, React, Vue, etc.) or vanilla JS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vpc
vue-popper-component
Popper.js directive for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
190
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-simple-tooltip
Vue.js simplified tooltip directive popover
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
it
@ipscape/ips-tooltip
Tooltip component
Save
GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
v-tippy
Vue.js binding for Tippy.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-bulma-tooltip
Tooltip Component for Vue Bulma
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vde
vue-directive-ellipsis
a ellipsis tooltip show with popper.js ,is a vue directive plugin
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-tooltip
A Vue.js directive for creating tooltips using the tether and tether-drop plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
v-tooltip3
Easy tooltips with Vue 2.x
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
@yjl9903/v-tooltip
Easy tooltips with Vue 2.x
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
vb-tooltip
Tooltip Component for Vue Bulma
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbt
vue-bulma-tooltips
Simple low weight custom Vue directive for the Bulma ToolTip extension
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-comps-tooltip
a advanced tooltip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlt
vue-lite-tooltip
tooltip to vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-tooltipster
Vue tooltipster component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
svt
@volizik/simple-vue-tooltip
"Simple tooltips directive for Vue.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vts
vue2-tooltip-simple
A simple tooltip for vue to make your life easier!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vlt
vue-light-tooltip
A lightweight tooltip for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-ctk-tooltip
A VueJS directive for a simple tooltip on top
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vjd
vue-js-dropdown
🍡 Vue.js 2 library for dropdowns / popovers / tooltips
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eks-tooltip
A series of Vue components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@morioh/v-tooltip
Tooltip directive for Vue.js (without jQuery or Javascript Framework)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlt
visit-lib-tooltip-component
<p>This plugin will show you tooltips for what ever the content you want in vue project. </p>
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
vuejs-tippy
vuejs plugin using tippy.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vap
vue-advanced-popover
Advanced Vue popover component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
svt
simple-vue-tooltip
Simple easy to use tooltip for vue projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
v-poptool
A Vue.js component for tooltips
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kp
kh-popover
this is my first published package :D, this package is for a popover build for vuejs framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbt
vue-basic-tooltip
a simple tooltip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vst
v-simple-tooltip
Very simple tooltip component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc-tooltip
Tooltip Component based on vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mt
magic-tooltip
A tooltips with some magic.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtv
vue-tooltip-v
Tooltip plugin for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
