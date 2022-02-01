openbase logo
10 Best Vue Toast Libraries

vt

vue-toastification

Vue notifications made easy!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
37.8K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vtn

vue-toast-notification

Yet another toast notification plugin for Vue.js 🌷

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vn

vue-notification

🍦 Vue.js 2 library for showing notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
60.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vs

vue-sweetalert2

A convenient wrapper for sweetalert2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned
mvt

mosha-vue-toastify

A light weight and fun Vue 3 toast or notification or snack bar or however you wanna call it library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
vdt

vue-dk-toast

Lightweight toast-notification plugin for Vue 3 🍞

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
vt

@vuesimple/vs-toast

🌈 A Simple collection of tiny vue packages. Perfect for all your daily coding scenarios.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
12d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-notifications

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
649
Last Commit
6d ago
tm

toast-me

Tiny tool for show toast-like notifications on the web page.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
3mos ago
not

notiwind

A headless Vue 3 notification library to use with Tailwind CSS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
625
Last Commit
21d ago
toa

toastifier

🏷️It's a simple, lightweight, and easy-to-use npm package for displaying alerts, popups with some customizable features like animation, positions, style, etc.⭐

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
5mos ago
vt

vue-toasted

🖖 Responsive Touch Compatible Toast plugin for VueJS 2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
77.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
bre

breadstick

🥖A simple and flexible stacking, positioning & dismissal API for authored toast style notifications in Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@meforma/vue-toaster

Vue.js toast notification plugin for vue 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
vn

@dafcoe/vue-notification

Notification/Toast Component Using Vue3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
183
Last Commit
10mos ago
vvn

vue3-vt-notifications

A headless vue3 notification library to use with tailwind

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
9mos ago
vs

vue3-snackbar

Snackbar service for Vue3 applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
1mo ago
vs

vue-snotify

Vuejs 2 Notification Center

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
769
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
dto

dtoaster

VueJS viable toasts with progressbar, high customizabillity, flexibility and lightweight!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
4mos ago
vn

vuejs-noty

A Vue JS wrapper around Noty

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
vgp

vue-grille-pain

Light toast notification plugin for Vue3.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
vts

vuetify-toast-snackbar-ng

Basic Vue toast service that uses Vuetify Snackbar component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
vt2

vue-toastr-2

Simple toast notifications for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vn

vue-notifications

Vue.js agnostic library for non-blocking notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
679
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vet

vue-easy-toast

A Toast widget for Vue 1 & 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
951
Last Commit
9mos ago
vts

vuetify-toast-snackbar

Basic Vue toast service that uses Vuetify Snackbar component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vt

vue-toastify

Simple, extendable, dependency free notification plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
vi

vue-izitoast

Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for Vue 2 of iziToast

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vt

v-toaster

Vue Toaster

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vt

vuex-toast

Simple toast notification using Vuex

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
van

vue-awesome-notifications

Vue.js version of Awesome Notifications library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
935
Last Commit
2yrs ago
va

vue-alertify

altertifyjs wrapper for vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
633
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@incuca/vue3-toaster

Lightweight toast-notification plugin for Vue 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
1yr ago
vot

vue-on-toast

A powerful, compact, Server Side Rendering supported Toast Notification component for Vue 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
457
Last Commit
vt

@gitlab/vue-toasted

Responsive Touch Compatible Toast plugin for VueJS 2+

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
363
Last Commit
vt

vue-toast

toasts for vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
1yr ago
vsq

vuejs-snackbar-queue

A Vuejs snackbar plugin that support multiple snackbars at one time

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
it

@ipscape/ips-toast

A toast component

GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
167
Last Commit
who

@adecrown/whoosh

A Simple Vue.js Notification Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
vt

@kugatsu/vue3-toast

Toast plugin to vue3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago
vd

v-dialogs

A simple and clean instructional dialog plugin for Vue2, dialog type including Modal, Alert, Mask and Toast

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vt

vue2-toast

A mobile toast plugin for vue2.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sna

snackbarstack

Queue up your Vuetify snackbars.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
vts

vue-toaster-snackbar

Vue Toaster Snackbar is on of the best plugin available with toast and snackbar custom features

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
1yr ago

muse-ui-toast

toast plugin base on muse-ui

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vts

vue3-toast-single

A vue.js 3.0 toast plugin. Support composition API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
1yr ago

vue-notify-me

Stackable notification Alert for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4yrs ago

vue-toaster

A fully customizable toaster, with sane defaults

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vnf

vuejs-noty-fa

A forked Vue JS wrapper around Noty

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-toast-mobile

A mobile toast plugin for vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago