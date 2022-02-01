Categories
10 Best Vue Toast Libraries
vt
vue-toastification
Vue notifications made easy!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
37.8K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vtn
vue-toast-notification
Yet another toast notification plugin for Vue.js 🌷
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vn
vue-notification
🍦 Vue.js 2 library for showing notifications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
60.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vs
vue-sweetalert2
A convenient wrapper for sweetalert2.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
mvt
mosha-vue-toastify
A light weight and fun Vue 3 toast or notification or snack bar or however you wanna call it library.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vdt
vue-dk-toast
Lightweight toast-notification plugin for Vue 3 🍞
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
@vuesimple/vs-toast
🌈 A Simple collection of tiny vue packages. Perfect for all your daily coding scenarios.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-notifications
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
649
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tm
toast-me
Tiny tool for show toast-like notifications on the web page.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
not
notiwind
A headless Vue 3 notification library to use with Tailwind CSS.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
625
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
toa
toastifier
🏷️It's a simple, lightweight, and easy-to-use npm package for displaying alerts, popups with some customizable features like animation, positions, style, etc.⭐
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-toasted
🖖 Responsive Touch Compatible Toast plugin for VueJS 2+
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
77.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
bre
breadstick
🥖A simple and flexible stacking, positioning & dismissal API for authored toast style notifications in Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@meforma/vue-toaster
Vue.js toast notification plugin for vue 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vn
@dafcoe/vue-notification
Notification/Toast Component Using Vue3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
183
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vvn
vue3-vt-notifications
A headless vue3 notification library to use with tailwind
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue3-snackbar
Snackbar service for Vue3 applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
144
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-snotify
Vuejs 2 Notification Center
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
769
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dto
dtoaster
VueJS viable toasts with progressbar, high customizabillity, flexibility and lightweight!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vn
vuejs-noty
A Vue JS wrapper around Noty
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vgp
vue-grille-pain
Light toast notification plugin for Vue3.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vts
vuetify-toast-snackbar-ng
Basic Vue toast service that uses Vuetify Snackbar component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt2
vue-toastr-2
Simple toast notifications for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vn
vue-notifications
Vue.js agnostic library for non-blocking notifications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
679
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vet
vue-easy-toast
A Toast widget for Vue 1 & 2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
951
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vts
vuetify-toast-snackbar
Basic Vue toast service that uses Vuetify Snackbar component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-toastify
Simple, extendable, dependency free notification plugin.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vi
vue-izitoast
Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for Vue 2 of iziToast
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
v-toaster
Vue Toaster
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vuex-toast
Simple toast notification using Vuex
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
van
vue-awesome-notifications
Vue.js version of Awesome Notifications library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
935
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-alertify
altertifyjs wrapper for vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
633
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@incuca/vue3-toaster
Lightweight toast-notification plugin for Vue 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vot
vue-on-toast
A powerful, compact, Server Side Rendering supported Toast Notification component for Vue 2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
457
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
@gitlab/vue-toasted
Responsive Touch Compatible Toast plugin for VueJS 2+
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
363
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-toast
toasts for vuejs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsq
vuejs-snackbar-queue
A Vuejs snackbar plugin that support multiple snackbars at one time
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
it
@ipscape/ips-toast
A toast component
GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
167
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
who
@adecrown/whoosh
A Simple Vue.js Notification Library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
@kugatsu/vue3-toast
Toast plugin to vue3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
v-dialogs
A simple and clean instructional dialog plugin for Vue2, dialog type including Modal, Alert, Mask and Toast
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
109
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue2-toast
A mobile toast plugin for vue2.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
99
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sna
snackbarstack
Queue up your Vuetify snackbars.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vts
vue-toaster-snackbar
Vue Toaster Snackbar is on of the best plugin available with toast and snackbar custom features
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
muse-ui-toast
toast plugin base on muse-ui
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vts
vue3-toast-single
A vue.js 3.0 toast plugin. Support composition API.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-notify-me
Stackable notification Alert for Vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-toaster
A fully customizable toaster, with sane defaults
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vnf
vuejs-noty-fa
A forked Vue JS wrapper around Noty
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-toast-mobile
A mobile toast plugin for vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
144
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
