Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vue Timeline Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
svt
simple-vue-timeline
A simple but customizable and reactive timeline vue component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tv
timeline-vuejs
Minimalist Timeline ⏳ with VueJS 💚
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
499
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
vct
vue-cute-timeline
A cute timeline component for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
850
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
gst
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar
Gantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-gantt
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
982
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vht
vue-horizontal-timeline
Just a simple horizontal timeline component made with Vue.js (works with Vue 2 & Vue 3)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
@growthbunker/vuetimeline
🕵️♀️🕵️♂️ One easy-to-use component for Vue.js to build beautiful responsive timelines.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
446
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vvt
vue-visjs-timeline
Vue component for the vis.js timeline module.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bvt
bootstrap-vue-timeline
A simple timeline component with Bootstrap-Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-pipeline
A pipeline component like jenkins blue ocean plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtc
vue-timeline-component
[![npm package](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/vue-timeline-component.svg)](https://www.npmjs.org/package/vue-timeline-component) [![GitHub license](https://img.shields.io/badge/license-MIT-blue.svg)](https://github.com/0xdv/vue-timeline-component/blob/mast
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vgs
vue-gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar
<h1 align="center">VUE WRAPPER FOR <a href="https://github.com/neuronetio/gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar">gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar</a></h1>
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
395
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-light-timeline
A mobile first lightweight vue timeline components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
309
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vrt
vue-resource-timeline
A simple component to show timeline of events categorized by resources.
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vvt
vue-vertical-timeline
Vue plugin for simple vertical timeline
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-bulma-progress-tracker
ProgressTracker component is based on progress-tracker for Vue Bulma
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vst
vue-simple-timeline
A mobile first simple vue timeline (based on vue-light-timeline)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-timeline
a timeline for vue2 and bootstrap3
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bs-vue-timeline
An alternative responsive boostrap-vue timeline
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vnt
vue-next-timeline
With this component 🧰 you can add a timeline to your Vue3 application to indicate your achieved goals!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
vueye-timeline
A component based on Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
@nobodyz/vue-timeline
Simple vue component providing horizontal day timeline (for now) inspired by google's chart js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
@michaelcastillo/vue-timeline
## How to install
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mvt
minified-vue-timeline
Minified Vue Timeline is a minimalistic timeline component for vue-js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fvt
fc2pro-vue-timeline
Simple timeline component made with Vue.js, support vertical and horizontal layout.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package