10 Best Vue Timeline Libraries

svt

simple-vue-timeline

A simple but customizable and reactive timeline vue component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tv

timeline-vuejs

Minimalist Timeline ⏳ with VueJS 💚

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
499
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
vct

vue-cute-timeline

A cute timeline component for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
850
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
gst

gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar

Gantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-gantt

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
982
Last Commit
6d ago
vht

vue-horizontal-timeline

Just a simple horizontal timeline component made with Vue.js (works with Vue 2 & Vue 3)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
2mos ago
vue

@growthbunker/vuetimeline

🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️ One easy-to-use component for Vue.js to build beautiful responsive timelines.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
446
Last Commit
6mos ago
vvt

vue-visjs-timeline

Vue component for the vis.js timeline module.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
8mos ago
bvt

bootstrap-vue-timeline

A simple timeline component with Bootstrap-Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
7mos ago
vp

vue-pipeline

A pipeline component like jenkins blue ocean plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
8mos ago
vtc

vue-timeline-component

[![npm package](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/vue-timeline-component.svg)](https://www.npmjs.org/package/vue-timeline-component) [![GitHub license](https://img.shields.io/badge/license-MIT-blue.svg)](https://github.com/0xdv/vue-timeline-component/blob/mast

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
1mo ago
vgs

vue-gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar

<h1 align="center">VUE WRAPPER FOR <a href="https://github.com/neuronetio/gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar">gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar</a></h1>

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
395
Last Commit

vue-light-timeline

A mobile first lightweight vue timeline components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
309
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vrt

vue-resource-timeline

A simple component to show timeline of events categorized by resources.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
vvt

vue-vertical-timeline

Vue plugin for simple vertical timeline

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-bulma-progress-tracker

ProgressTracker component is based on progress-tracker for Vue Bulma

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vst

vue-simple-timeline

A mobile first simple vue timeline (based on vue-light-timeline)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vt

vue-timeline

a timeline for vue2 and bootstrap3

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago

bs-vue-timeline

An alternative responsive boostrap-vue timeline

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
vnt

vue-next-timeline

With this component 🧰 you can add a timeline to your Vue3 application to indicate your achieved goals!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
vt

vueye-timeline

A component based on Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
vt

@nobodyz/vue-timeline

Simple vue component providing horizontal day timeline (for now) inspired by google's chart js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vt

@michaelcastillo/vue-timeline

## How to install

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mvt

minified-vue-timeline

Minified Vue Timeline is a minimalistic timeline component for vue-js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
fvt

fc2pro-vue-timeline

Simple timeline component made with Vue.js, support vertical and horizontal layout.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago