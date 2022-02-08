Categories
4 Best Vue Textfield Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-at
At.js for Vue.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
487
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-single-select
single select dropdown with autocomplete
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-ckeditor5
Component CKEditor 5 for Vue 2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
504
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
