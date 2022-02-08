openbase logo
4 Best Vue Textfield Libraries

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
vue-at

At.js for Vue.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
487
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
23d ago
vue-single-select

single select dropdown with autocomplete

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-ckeditor5

Component CKEditor 5 for Vue 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
504
Last Commit
2yrs ago