10 Best Vue Tags Libraries

vue-multiselect

Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js

6K
233K
7mos ago
4.8/ 5
2Easy to Use
vue-input-tag

🔖 Vue.js 2.0 Input Tag Component

529
8.4K
2yrs ago
4.0/ 5
1Easy to Use
vue-select

Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.

4.2K
192K
4mos ago

@voerro/vue-tagsinput

A simple tags input with typeahead (autocomplete) built with Vue.js 2.

433
4.5K
1yr ago
vue-search-select

A Vue.js search select component

335
10.1K
5mos ago
@sipec/vue3-tags-input

A tags input component for VueJS

6
387
5mos ago
@riophae/vue-treeselect

A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js

2.4K
53.6K
2yrs ago
@johmun/vue-tags-input

A tags input component for VueJS

829
21.6K
3yrs ago
smart-tagz

🏷Smart input tags for Vue

25
162
2mos ago
simple-tags-for-vue

Simple tags management with suggestions for Vue.js 3

1
23
1mo ago
@vojtechlanka/vue-tags-input

A tags input component for VueJS

0
83
10mos ago
vue-tagsarea

Textarea with tags for Vue.js

2
1
9mos ago

@frk/vue-tags-input

A tags input component for VueJS

1
206
2yrs ago
vue-tags-component

Vue.js 2+ tags component

27
140
3yrs ago
vue-taggable-select

A multiple taggable select autocomplete dropdown component for Vue

11
76
4yrs ago
vue-tags-custom

A fantastically simple tagging component for your Vue projects

2
0
8mos ago
vue-tags

Vue.js input tag editor component

12
52
2yrs ago

better-vue-input-tag

🔖 A Better Vue.js 2.0 Input Tag Component

Weekly Downloads
Last Commit
vue-tagsinput

A tags input component based on Vue.js

79
31
4yrs ago
vue-tagger

Simple tagging component for Vue with built-in autocomplete.

8
19
5yrs ago

vue-multiple-select

Vue-based selsect component

14
14
5yrs ago

@altafino/vue-tags-input

A tags input component for VueJS

1
11
3yrs ago
vue-tag-input

Customizable [Vue](https://vuejs.org) component for tag input, which support autocomplete.

4
5
4yrs ago
@charnwood-borough/vue-tagsinput

A simple tags input with typeahead (autocomplete with API callback) built with Vue.js 2.

2
1
4yrs ago