10 Best Vue Tags Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vm
vue-multiselect
Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
233K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
vit
vue-input-tag
🔖 Vue.js 2.0 Input Tag Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
529
Weekly Downloads
8.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vs
vue-select
Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@voerro/vue-tagsinput
A simple tags input with typeahead (autocomplete) built with Vue.js 2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
433
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-search-select
A Vue.js search select component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vti
@sipec/vue3-tags-input
A tags input component for VueJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
@riophae/vue-treeselect
A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vti
@johmun/vue-tags-input
A tags input component for VueJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
21.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
st
smart-tagz
🏷Smart input tags for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
stf
simple-tags-for-vue
Simple tags management with suggestions for Vue.js 3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vti
@vojtechlanka/vue-tags-input
A tags input component for VueJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-tagsarea
Textarea with tags for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@frk/vue-tags-input
A tags input component for VueJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
206
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtc
vue-tags-component
Vue.js 2+ tags component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vts
vue-taggable-select
A multiple taggable select autocomplete dropdown component for Vue
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtc
vue-tags-custom
A fantastically simple tagging component for your Vue projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-tags
Vue.js input tag editor component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
better-vue-input-tag
🔖 A Better Vue.js 2.0 Input Tag Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-tagsinput
A tags input component based on Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-tagger
Simple tagging component for Vue with built-in autocomplete.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-multiple-select
Vue-based selsect component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@altafino/vue-tags-input
A tags input component for VueJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vti
vue-tag-input
Customizable [Vue](https://vuejs.org) component for tag input, which support autocomplete.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
@charnwood-borough/vue-tagsinput
A simple tags input with typeahead (autocomplete with API callback) built with Vue.js 2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Another Package