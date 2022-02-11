openbase logo
10 Best Vue Table Libraries

ag-grid-vue

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
19.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
tt

tabulator-tables

Interactive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
43.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

gridjs

Advanced table plugin

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vt2

vue-tables-2

Vue.js 2 grid components

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vgt

vue-good-table

An easy to use powerful data table for vuejs with advanced customizations including sorting, column filtering, pagination, grouping etc

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

gridjs-vue

A Vue.js wrapper component for Grid.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
v2

vuetable-2

data table simplify! -- datatable component for Vue 2.x. See documentation at

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
1Abandoned
vbt

vue-bootstrap4-table

Advanced table based on Vue 2 and Bootstrap 4 ⚡️

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@ag-grid-community/vue

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
3d ago

vue-easytable

🍉 Table Component/ Data Grid / Data Table.Support Virtual Scroll,Column Fixed,Header Fixed,Header Grouping,Filter,Sort,Cell Ellipsis,Row Expand,Row Checkbox ...

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
21d ago

@handsontable/vue

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
vue

vuetable

data table simplify! -- vuetable is a Vue.js component that will automatically request (JSON) data from the server and display them nicely in html table with swappable/extensible pagination component.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-grids

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-pivotview

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
493
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-spreadsheet

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
279
Last Commit
6d ago

@myena/vue-table

Vue component for rendering tables used in ENA projects

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
19d ago
vst

vue-sorted-table

A basic sorted table for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
10mos ago
vvt

vue-virtual-table

vue table component of vue2

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
188
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
bee

beegridtable

BeeGridTable , is a Highly Customizable Table UI component library based on Vue.js. Rich functions、More efficient、Easy to use!

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
9mos ago
vst

vuejs-smart-table

Simple yet powerful Data Table for Vue with vanilla HTML structure

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
vt

vue-tabulator

Vue Tabulator - The best way to use Tabulator in Vue projects

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
vdt

vue-data-tables

A simple, customizable and pageable table, based on vue2 and element-ui.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
vd

vuejs-datatable

A Vue.js component for filterable and paginated tables.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-table-component

A straight to the point Vue component to display tables

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
592
Weekly Downloads
709
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vst

vue-scrolling-table

A Vue component to create tables with vertical and horizontal scrolling. Flexbox-based.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
627
Last Commit
1yr ago
vtw

vue-table-with-tree-grid

A table (with tree-grid) component for Vue.js 2.0. (Its style extends @iView)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
785
Weekly Downloads
364
Last Commit
4yrs ago

vue2-bootstrap-table2

A sortable and searchable table, as a Vue2 component, using bootstrap styling.

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
272
Last Commit
3yrs ago
it

@ipscape/ips-table

A table component

GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
vtf

vue-table-for

Easily build a table for your records

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
1yr ago
vt

v2-table

A simple table component based Vue 2.x: https://dwqs.github.io/v2-table/

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
4yrs ago
etg

element-tree-grid

tree grid extends element ui with vue

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vd

vue-datasource

A vue.js component to create dynamic tables

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vst

vue-smart-table

A simple table component for interactive tables built with Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vd

vue2-datatable

test

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5yrs ago

vue-data-table

A high-customizable data-table based on vue-clusterize

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
vit

vue-instant-table

Instant table generator with awesome Vue

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit