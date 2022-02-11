Categories
10 Best Vue Table Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ag-grid-vue
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
19.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
tt
tabulator-tables
Interactive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
43.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
gridjs
Advanced table plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
vt2
vue-tables-2
Vue.js 2 grid components
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vgt
vue-good-table
An easy to use powerful data table for vuejs with advanced customizations including sorting, column filtering, pagination, grouping etc
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
24.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Responsive Maintainers
gridjs-vue
A Vue.js wrapper component for Grid.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
v2
vuetable-2
data table simplify! -- datatable component for Vue 2.x. See documentation at
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Highly Customizable
1
Abandoned
vbt
vue-bootstrap4-table
Advanced table based on Vue 2 and Bootstrap 4 ⚡️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ag-grid-community/vue
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-easytable
🍉 Table Component/ Data Grid / Data Table.Support Virtual Scroll,Column Fixed,Header Fixed,Header Grouping,Filter,Sort,Cell Ellipsis,Row Expand,Row Checkbox ...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@handsontable/vue
JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue
vuetable
data table simplify! -- vuetable is a Vue.js component that will automatically request (JSON) data from the server and display them nicely in html table with swappable/extensible pagination component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-grids
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-pivotview
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
493
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-spreadsheet
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
279
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@myena/vue-table
Vue component for rendering tables used in ENA projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vst
vue-sorted-table
A basic sorted table for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vvt
vue-virtual-table
vue table component of vue2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
188
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
bee
beegridtable
BeeGridTable , is a Highly Customizable Table UI component library based on Vue.js. Rich functions、More efficient、Easy to use!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vst
vuejs-smart-table
Simple yet powerful Data Table for Vue with vanilla HTML structure
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-tabulator
Vue Tabulator - The best way to use Tabulator in Vue projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdt
vue-data-tables
A simple, customizable and pageable table, based on vue2 and element-ui.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vuejs-datatable
A Vue.js component for filterable and paginated tables.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-table-component
A straight to the point Vue component to display tables
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
592
Weekly Downloads
709
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vst
vue-scrolling-table
A Vue component to create tables with vertical and horizontal scrolling. Flexbox-based.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
627
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vtw
vue-table-with-tree-grid
A table (with tree-grid) component for Vue.js 2.0. (Its style extends @iView)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
785
Weekly Downloads
364
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue2-bootstrap-table2
A sortable and searchable table, as a Vue2 component, using bootstrap styling.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
272
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
it
@ipscape/ips-table
A table component
Save
GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
231
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vtf
vue-table-for
Easily build a table for your records
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
v2-table
A simple table component based Vue 2.x: https://dwqs.github.io/v2-table/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
etg
element-tree-grid
tree grid extends element ui with vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-datasource
A vue.js component to create dynamic tables
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vst
vue-smart-table
A simple table component for interactive tables built with Vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue2-datatable
test
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-data-table
A high-customizable data-table based on vue-clusterize
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vit
vue-instant-table
Instant table generator with awesome Vue
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
