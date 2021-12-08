openbase logo
10 Best Vue Swipe Libraries

va

vue-agile

🎠 A carousel component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

flickity

🍃 Touch, responsive, flickable carousels

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
103K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vas

vue-awesome-swiper

🏆 Swiper component for @vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12.2K
Weekly Downloads
88.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
vg

vue-gallery

📷 Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
vsb

vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet

![NPM](https://nodei.co/npm/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet.png) [![license](https://img.shields.io/github/license/mashape/apistatus.svg?style=flat-square)](https://github.com/atsutopia/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
130
Last Commit
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

vue-carousel

A flexible, responsive, touch-friendly carousel for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
86.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Buggy
2Abandoned
vc3

vue-carousel-3d

Vue Carousel 3D - Beautiful, flexible and touch supported 3D Carousel for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
844
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
vgj

vue-glide-js

A slider and carousel as vue component on top of the Glide.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
hoo

hooper

A customizable accessible carousel slider optimized for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16K
Last Commit
vs

vue-slick

Vue component for Slick-carousel (http://kenwheeler.github.io/slick)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
585
Weekly Downloads
13.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
vfj

vue-fullpage.js

Vue wrapper for fullpage.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
vps

vue-picture-swipe

🖼 Vue Picture Swipe Gallery (a gallery of image with thumbnails, lazy-load and swipe) backed by photoswipe

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
cs

c-swipe

😃 A siwpe (touch slider) component for Vue2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
382
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-swipe

A touch slider for vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
932
Weekly Downloads
343
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vs

vue-swing

Vue.js wrapper for Swing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
304
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vp

vue-preview

A Vue Integrated PhotoSwipe Image Preview Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vg

v-gallery

A Vue2 plugin make browsing images in gallery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
148
Last Commit
iv

img-vuer

img viewer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
102
Last Commit
vsw

vswipe

Brad Birdsall's Swipe.js as a Vue component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
vsl

vue-simple-lightbox

A Vue.js component for touch-friendly image lightbox for mobile and desktop with simple-lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vst

vue-swipe-tab

a touch swipe tab component for vue.js(vue2).

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
4yrs ago