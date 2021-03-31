Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Vue Swipe Button Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vsb
vue-swipe-button
Vue Swipe Button
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
vue-swipe-actions
iOS style swipe actions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmb
vue-money-button
An unofficial Vue.js component for MoneyButton.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package