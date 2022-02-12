Categories
10 Best Vue Storybook Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@storybook/vue
📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
68.7K
Weekly Downloads
203K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@storybook/vue3
📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
68.7K
Weekly Downloads
35.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@storybook/addon-contexts
📓 The UI component explorer. Develop, document, & test React, Vue, Angular, Web Components, Ember, Svelte & more!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
68.7K
Weekly Downloads
11K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-cli-plugin-storybook
Vue CLI plugin for Storybook
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
31.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sav
storybook-addon-vue-info
Info addon for Vue components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-storybook
Custom <story> block for your Single File Components (SFC)
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sr
storybook-router
A storybook decorator that allows you to use routing-aware components in your stories
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sn
@netsells/storybook-nuxt
Adds helpers to aid in storybooking Vue components in a Nuxt app
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vgm
vue-google-map-with-storybook
with this post
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scv
storybook_custom_vue
Storybook for Vue: Develop Vue Component in isolation with Hot Reloading.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gvs
get-vue-story
Seperate UI Environment for Vue. Inspired by react storybook
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
svi
storybook-vue-iframe
Storybook vue addon for figma
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
