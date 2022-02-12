openbase logo
10 Best Vue State Management Libraries

xstate

State machines and statecharts for the modern web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.6M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
19
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

vuex

🗃️ Centralized State Management for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
27.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
264
Top Feedback
15Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
8Performant

@xstate/vue

State machines and statecharts for the modern web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
2d ago
@harlem/core

Simple, unopinionated, lightweight and extensible state management for Vue 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
420
Last Commit
7d ago
vuex-class

Binding helpers for Vuex and vue-class-component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

vue-save-state

A Vue mixin to save the state of a component to local storage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-stator

Vuex alternative based on Vue.observable()

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-redux

What happen when Vue.js + Redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
6yrs ago

overvuerx

A library providing Vue applications with asynchronous-first state management

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vuelm

Elm-inspired Application State Management for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
revuejs

🐇 A tiny, light and handy state management for vuejs 2, writing less verbose code.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vue-simple-store

Store Organizer To Simplify Your Stores

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
vue-freeze

Simple state management whitout bloating API and Concept for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
vuex-lite

A 1KB alternative to Vuex

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago