10 Best Vue State Management Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
xstate
State machines and statecharts for the modern web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.6M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
vuex
🗃️ Centralized State Management for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
27.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
264
Top Feedback
15
Great Documentation
14
Easy to Use
8
Performant
@xstate/vue
State machines and statecharts for the modern web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.9K
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cor
@harlem/core
Simple, unopinionated, lightweight and extensible state management for Vue 3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
420
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vuex-class
Binding helpers for Vuex and vue-class-component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
105K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-save-state
A Vue mixin to save the state of a component to local storage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-stator
Vuex alternative based on Vue.observable()
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vr
vue-redux
What happen when Vue.js + Redux
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
overvuerx
A library providing Vue applications with asynchronous-first state management
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
vuelm
Elm-inspired Application State Management for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rev
revuejs
🐇 A tiny, light and handy state management for vuejs 2, writing less verbose code.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-simple-store
Store Organizer To Simplify Your Stores
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vf
vue-freeze
Simple state management whitout bloating API and Concept for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vl
vuex-lite
A 1KB alternative to Vuex
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
