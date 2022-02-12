Categories
10 Best Vue Star Rating Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vr
v-rating
⭐ Rating component in Semantic-UI made with VueJS (< 1kB, blazing fast)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsr
vue-star-rating
⭐ A simple, highly customisable star rating component for Vue 2.x. / 3.x
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
565
Weekly Downloads
19.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
vjs
vue-js-star-rating
Vue.js font awesome icon(star) rating components ✨
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vds
vue-dynamic-star-rating
A highly dynamic vue stars rating component, similar to google play stars rating
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-stars
Flexible VueJS input control for ratings (stars, etc.).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
369
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsr
vue-star-rate
a vue@2.x star-rating component for mobile
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
src
stars-rating-component-vue
A simple star rating component made on Vue.js with a bunch of customize options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
srw
star-rating-web-component
Star Rating web component. Framework-independent: use with Ionic, Angular, Vue, React, vanilla Javascript, etc. You can choose any color (default is gold), any font size (default is 25px), and any number of stars (default is 5). Created with Stencil.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vrs
@inotom/vue-rating-star
Rating star icon, Vue.js component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ssr
shapla-star-rating
A collection of reusable components for Vue 2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
