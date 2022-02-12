openbase logo
10 Best Vue Star Rating Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
vr

v-rating

⭐ Rating component in Semantic-UI made with VueJS (< 1kB, blazing fast)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
2d ago
vsr

vue-star-rating

⭐ A simple, highly customisable star rating component for Vue 2.x. / 3.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
565
Weekly Downloads
19.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
vjs

vue-js-star-rating

Vue.js font awesome icon(star) rating components ✨

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
4mos ago
vds

vue-dynamic-star-rating

A highly dynamic vue stars rating component, similar to google play stars rating

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
1yr ago
vs

vue-stars

Flexible VueJS input control for ratings (stars, etc.).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
369
Last Commit
1yr ago
vsr

vue-star-rate

a vue@2.x star-rating component for mobile

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
3yrs ago
src

stars-rating-component-vue

A simple star rating component made on Vue.js with a bunch of customize options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
srw

star-rating-web-component

Star Rating web component. Framework-independent: use with Ionic, Angular, Vue, React, vanilla Javascript, etc. You can choose any color (default is gold), any font size (default is 25px), and any number of stars (default is 5). Created with Stencil.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vrs

@inotom/vue-rating-star

Rating star icon, Vue.js component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ssr

shapla-star-rating

A collection of reusable components for Vue 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit