10 Best Vue Split Pane Libraries

vue-multi-split-pane

A component based on Vue.js. Provides unlimited resizable pane support. Like in codepen.io

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
msplit

A resizable multi-split-pane

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-layouts

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
897
Last Commit
6d ago
splitpanes

A Vue 2 & 3 reliable, simple and touch-ready panes splitter / resizer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
921
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago

vue-split-layout

Draggable split panes for vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
2mos ago
vue-splitpane

Split-Pane component built with vue2.0, can be split vertically or horizontally. http://panjiachen.github.io/split-pane/demo/index.html

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-multipane

Resizable split panes for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vue-split-panel

VueJS wrapper for the great Split.js library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
vue-resize-split-pane

Splittable and resizable panes for Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
615
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-split-grid

Vue component based on Split Grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-splitter-pane

Vue Splitter Pane Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
vue-split-view

Create a resizable split-view to partition the UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-splitjs

tiny unopinionated utility for resizeable split views, based on split.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vue-split-pane

Adjustable split pane using Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
@nylira/vue-page-split

Header and content split page component for Vue 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vue-panel-split

A split-panel component with draggable splitter for Vue.js, can be either horizontal or vertical.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago