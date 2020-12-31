Categories
10 Best Vue Split Pane Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vms
vue-multi-split-pane
A component based on Vue.js. Provides unlimited resizable pane support. Like in codepen.io
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
msp
msplit
A resizable multi-split-pane
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-layouts
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
897
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
spl
splitpanes
A Vue 2 & 3 reliable, simple and touch-ready panes splitter / resizer.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
921
Weekly Downloads
18.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-split-layout
Draggable split panes for vuejs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-splitpane
Split-Pane component built with vue2.0, can be split vertically or horizontally. http://panjiachen.github.io/split-pane/demo/index.html
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
452
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vm
vue-multipane
Resizable split panes for Vue.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsp
vue-split-panel
VueJS wrapper for the great Split.js library.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vrs
vue-resize-split-pane
Splittable and resizable panes for Vue.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
615
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsg
vue-split-grid
Vue component based on Split Grid
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsp
vue-splitter-pane
Vue Splitter Pane Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsv
vue-split-view
Create a resizable split-view to partition the UI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-splitjs
tiny unopinionated utility for resizeable split views, based on split.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsp
vue-split-pane
Adjustable split pane using Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vps
@nylira/vue-page-split
Header and content split page component for Vue 2.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vps
vue-panel-split
A split-panel component with draggable splitter for Vue.js, can be either horizontal or vertical.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
