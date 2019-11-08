Categories
9 Best Vue Select Libraries
vt
@riophae/vue-treeselect
A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-single-select
single select dropdown with autocomplete
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-select2
A Vue.js component implementing the select control with the jQuery select2 plugin.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcs
vue-cool-select
Select with autocomplete, slots, bootstrap and material design themes.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-dropdowns
A better way to display select boxes when using `v-for` on objects.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
724
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
v-selectmenu
SelectMenu for Vuejs, A simple, easier and highly customized menu solution
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdd
vue-dynamic-dropdown
A highly dynamic vue dropdown component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
328
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stf-vue-select
stf vue select - most flexible and customized select
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-multiple-select
Vue-based selsect component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
