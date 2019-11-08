openbase logo
9 Best Vue Select Libraries

vt

@riophae/vue-treeselect

A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vss

vue-single-select

single select dropdown with autocomplete

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vs

vue-select2

A Vue.js component implementing the select control with the jQuery select2 plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vcs

vue-cool-select

Select with autocomplete, slots, bootstrap and material design themes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vd

vue-dropdowns

A better way to display select boxes when using `v-for` on objects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
724
Last Commit
1yr ago
vs

v-selectmenu

SelectMenu for Vuejs, A simple, easier and highly customized menu solution

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
vdd

vue-dynamic-dropdown

A highly dynamic vue dropdown component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
328
Last Commit
1yr ago

stf-vue-select

stf vue select - most flexible and customized select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
111
Last Commit
4yrs ago

vue-multiple-select

Vue-based selsect component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago