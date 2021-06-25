Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vue Scroll Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vs
vue-scrollto
Adds a directive that listens for click events and scrolls to elements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
127K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
bsl
body-scroll-lock
Body scroll locking that just works with everything 😏
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
618K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
tua-body-scroll-lock
🔐 Body scroll locking that just works with everything
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
290
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vd
vue-dragscroll
A vue directive to make a scrollable element scroll by draging to the scroll direction
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue2-smooth-scroll
🏄♂️Simple vue smooth scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-scrollama
Vue component to setup scroll-driven interactions (aka scrollytelling)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
247
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsd
vue-scroll-div
[Change Log](https://github.com/pekonchan/ScrollDiv/wiki/Change-Log)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-scrollactive
Lightweight and simple to use vue component that highlights menu items as you scroll the page, also scrolling to target section when clicked.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
513
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vrs
vue-remember-scroll-cache
Vue plugin that provides functionality for remembering scroll position and loaded items in a catalog page after navigating back and forth to a single item page, with customisable options.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsl
v-scroll-lock
A Vue.js directive for body scroll locking without breaking scrolling of a target element.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue3-smooth-scroll
Simple vue smooth scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
604
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-scroll
Scroll directive on vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue2-scrollspy
Scrollspy for Vue2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsr
vue-scroll-reveal
A Vue directive to wrap @jlmake's excellent ScrollReveal library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbs
vue-body-scroll-lock
Vue plugin to disable scrolling page. Built on top of [https://www.npmjs.com/package/scroll-lock](https://www.npmjs.com/package/scroll-lock) For better use, check out the [scroll-lock](https://www.npmjs.com/package/scroll-lock) documentation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-scroll-sync
A Vue component that syncronize containers scroll positions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vhs
vue-horizontal-scroll
## Installation ``` npm install vue-horizontal-scroll --save ```
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbs
v-body-scroll-lock
A Vue directive to lock the body scroll without stopping the target element from scrolling.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-scrollmagic
Vue.js plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
928
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vks
vue-keep-scroll-position
A vue 2.0 directive to keep scroll position for keep-alived components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
908
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-scroller
Scroller Component for Vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
562
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsb
vue-scroll-behavior
Customize the scrolling position on route navigation. Especially hash mode.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
448
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-seamless-scroll
🔰A simple, seamless scrolling for Vue.js vue无缝滚动component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-scroll-stop
A tiny Vue directive that stop propagation scroll when edge reached
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
296
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
v-scroll-sync
Vue directive for keeping scrolling in sync between elements
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
277
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-autoscroll
A vue directive to scroll anywhere on a container (horizontally or vertically)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vst
vue-scroll-to
Adds a directive that listens for click events and scrolls to elements.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
195
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vas
vue-animate-scroll
A small Vue component that provides an easy way to animate elements as they scroll into view.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
195
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vst
v-scroll-threshold
A vue directive that accepts a threshold value and a callback function that tells you if current scroll position is before the binded element, after element and inside the threshold or past the threshold
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vpp
vue-prevent-parent-scroll
A Vue directive that prevents vertical scrolling outside the current element when top or bottom are reached.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-scroll-snap
A super simple Vue component that allows fullscreen and horizontal scroll snapping.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
167
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
v-smooth-scroll
🏄Simple vue smooth scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nav
navscroll
Lightweight package for highlighting menu items as you scroll the page, also scrolling to target section when item clicked. Use as a vue component/directive or in vanilla js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vf
vue-fullpage
一个实现fullpage.js功能的vue插件
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-scrollspy
Scrollspy for Vue JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-scrollview
A Vue.js component for detecting when components are visible in the viewport via the Vue.js scoped slots api.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-scroll-show
Showing the element if the user reached it after scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsm
vue-scroll-magnet
Wrappers for Vue components which follow the viewport while scrolling within the bounds of their parent container
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-next-level-scroll
Bring your scroll game to the next level!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vbs
vue2-better-scroll
A vue plugins based on better-scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vns
vue-native-scroll
native scroll base vue. 原生滚动插件
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vao
vue3-animate-onscroll
A simple Vue directive that animates elements as they scroll into view.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vfs
vue-fake-scroll
Vue Component for make a fake scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-sticky-scroll
vue.js 1.x directive to always auto-scroll to the bottom of an element!
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eas
easyscroll
this is a tiny scroll bar plugin for vue2.0
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-stroll
📜 Vue.js + Stroll.js. Awesome CSS list scroll effects for Vue2.x.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package