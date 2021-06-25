openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vue Scroll Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

vs

vue-scrollto

Adds a directive that listens for click events and scrolls to elements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
127K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
bsl

body-scroll-lock

Body scroll locking that just works with everything 😏

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
618K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

tua-body-scroll-lock

🔐 Body scroll locking that just works with everything

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
290
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vd

vue-dragscroll

A vue directive to make a scrollable element scroll by draging to the scroll direction

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
vss

vue2-smooth-scroll

🏄‍♂️Simple vue smooth scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
vs

vue-scrollama

Vue component to setup scroll-driven interactions (aka scrollytelling)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
247
Last Commit
5mos ago
vsd

vue-scroll-div

[Change Log](https://github.com/pekonchan/ScrollDiv/wiki/Change-Log)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
8mos ago
vs

vue-scrollactive

Lightweight and simple to use vue component that highlights menu items as you scroll the page, also scrolling to target section when clicked.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
513
Weekly Downloads
13.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vrs

vue-remember-scroll-cache

Vue plugin that provides functionality for remembering scroll position and loaded items in a catalog page after navigating back and forth to a single item page, with customisable options.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
4mos ago
vsl

v-scroll-lock

A Vue.js directive for body scroll locking without breaking scrolling of a target element.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
7.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vss

vue3-smooth-scroll

Simple vue smooth scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
604
Last Commit
8mos ago
vs

vue-scroll

Scroll directive on vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vs

vue2-scrollspy

Scrollspy for Vue2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vsr

vue-scroll-reveal

A Vue directive to wrap @jlmake's excellent ScrollReveal library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vbs

vue-body-scroll-lock

Vue plugin to disable scrolling page. Built on top of [https://www.npmjs.com/package/scroll-lock](https://www.npmjs.com/package/scroll-lock) For better use, check out the [scroll-lock](https://www.npmjs.com/package/scroll-lock) documentation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
9mos ago
vss

vue-scroll-sync

A Vue component that syncronize containers scroll positions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vhs

vue-horizontal-scroll

## Installation ``` npm install vue-horizontal-scroll --save ```

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
vbs

v-body-scroll-lock

A Vue directive to lock the body scroll without stopping the target element from scrolling.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vs

vue-scrollmagic

Vue.js plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
928
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vks

vue-keep-scroll-position

A vue 2.0 directive to keep scroll position for keep-alived components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
908
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vs

vue-scroller

Scroller Component for Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
562
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vsb

vue-scroll-behavior

Customize the scrolling position on route navigation. Especially hash mode.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
448
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vss

vue-seamless-scroll

🔰A simple, seamless scrolling for Vue.js vue无缝滚动component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
368
Last Commit
1yr ago
vss

vue-scroll-stop

A tiny Vue directive that stop propagation scroll when edge reached

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
296
Last Commit
4yrs ago

v-scroll-sync

Vue directive for keeping scrolling in sync between elements

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
277
Last Commit
2yrs ago
va

vue-autoscroll

A vue directive to scroll anywhere on a container (horizontally or vertically)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vst

vue-scroll-to

Adds a directive that listens for click events and scrolls to elements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
195
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vas

vue-animate-scroll

A small Vue component that provides an easy way to animate elements as they scroll into view.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
195
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vst

v-scroll-threshold

A vue directive that accepts a threshold value and a callback function that tells you if current scroll position is before the binded element, after element and inside the threshold or past the threshold

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vpp

vue-prevent-parent-scroll

A Vue directive that prevents vertical scrolling outside the current element when top or bottom are reached.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vss

vue-scroll-snap

A super simple Vue component that allows fullscreen and horizontal scroll snapping.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
167
Last Commit
9mos ago
vss

v-smooth-scroll

🏄Simple vue smooth scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
1yr ago
nav

navscroll

Lightweight package for highlighting menu items as you scroll the page, also scrolling to target section when item clicked. Use as a vue component/directive or in vanilla js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vf

vue-fullpage

一个实现fullpage.js功能的vue插件

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vs

vue-scrollspy

Scrollspy for Vue JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vs

vue-scrollview

A Vue.js component for detecting when components are visible in the viewport via the Vue.js scoped slots api.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vss

vue-scroll-show

Showing the element if the user reached it after scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vsm

vue-scroll-magnet

Wrappers for Vue components which follow the viewport while scrolling within the bounds of their parent container

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit

vue-next-level-scroll

Bring your scroll game to the next level!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vbs

vue2-better-scroll

A vue plugins based on better-scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
1yr ago
vns

vue-native-scroll

native scroll base vue. 原生滚动插件

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
vao

vue3-animate-onscroll

A simple Vue directive that animates elements as they scroll into view.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
vfs

vue-fake-scroll

Vue Component for make a fake scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vss

vue-sticky-scroll

vue.js 1.x directive to always auto-scroll to the bottom of an element!

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
eas

easyscroll

this is a tiny scroll bar plugin for vue2.0

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vs

vue-stroll

📜 Vue.js + Stroll.js. Awesome CSS list scroll effects for Vue2.x.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago