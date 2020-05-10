Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vue Scroll Bar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vue
vuebar
(🗃️ Archived) Vue 2 directive for custom scrollbar that uses native scroll behavior. Lightweight, performant, customizable and without dependencies. Used successfully in production on https://ggather.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
659
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vps
vue-perfect-scrollbar
scrollbar for vue, depend on perfect-scrollbar(https://github.com/noraesae/perfect-scrollbar)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
243
Weekly Downloads
21.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vuescroll
A customizable scrollbar plugin based on vue.js for PC , mobile phone, touch screen, laptop.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue2-scrollbar
The Simplest Pretty Scroll Area Component with custom scrollbar for Vue 2. https://bosnaufal.github.io/vue2-scrollbar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsl
vue-scrollbar-live
A vuejs scrollbar component for PC
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
677
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vb
v-bar
The virtual responsive crossbrowser scrollbar component for VueJS 2x
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
292
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsb
vue-scroll-bar
a simple custom scrollbar component for vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vns
vue-nice-scrollbar
a nice scrollbar for vue.js 2.0
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsc
vue-scrollbar-custom
vue-scrollbar-custom
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
psv
perfect-scrollbar-vue2
Vue.js wrapper for perfect scrollbar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
254
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package