10 Best Vue Scroll Bar Libraries

vue

(🗃️ Archived) Vue 2 directive for custom scrollbar that uses native scroll behavior. Lightweight, performant, customizable and without dependencies. Used successfully in production on https://ggather.com

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
659
Weekly Downloads
10.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-perfect-scrollbar

scrollbar for vue, depend on perfect-scrollbar(https://github.com/noraesae/perfect-scrollbar)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
243
Weekly Downloads
21.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vuescroll

A customizable scrollbar plugin based on vue.js for PC , mobile phone, touch screen, laptop.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue2-scrollbar

The Simplest Pretty Scroll Area Component with custom scrollbar for Vue 2. https://bosnaufal.github.io/vue2-scrollbar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
232
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vue-scrollbar-live

A vuejs scrollbar component for PC

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
677
Last Commit
2yrs ago
v-bar

The virtual responsive crossbrowser scrollbar component for VueJS 2x

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
292
Last Commit
vue-scroll-bar

a simple custom scrollbar component for vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-nice-scrollbar

a nice scrollbar for vue.js 2.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vue-scrollbar-custom

vue-scrollbar-custom

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
perfect-scrollbar-vue2

Vue.js wrapper for perfect scrollbar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
254
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9d ago