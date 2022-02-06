openbase logo
7 Best Vue Routing Libraries

vue-router

🚦 The official router for Vue 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
81
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
10Easy to Use
7Performant

@hippy/vue-router

Hippy is designed for Web developer to easily build cross-platform and high-performance awesome apps. 👏

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
3d ago

gr-vue-router

🚦 The official router for Vue 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8d ago
vr

vue-route

Routing directive for Vue.js, inspired by ng-view.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
429
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vhr

vue-h-router

Small router for Vue.js 2 with hash navigation support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
2yrs ago
var

vue-auto-routes

🚦Future-Oriented vue routing system, support vue router next.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
1yr ago
cvr

creatint-vue-router

🚦 The official router for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago