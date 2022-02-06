Categories
7 Best Vue Routing Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vue-router
🚦 The official router for Vue 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.8M
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
81
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
10
Easy to Use
7
Performant
@hippy/vue-router
Hippy is designed for Web developer to easily build cross-platform and high-performance awesome apps. 👏
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.4K
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gr-vue-router
🚦 The official router for Vue 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.7K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vr
vue-route
Routing directive for Vue.js, inspired by ng-view.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
429
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vhr
vue-h-router
Small router for Vue.js 2 with hash navigation support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
var
vue-auto-routes
🚦Future-Oriented vue routing system, support vue router next.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cvr
creatint-vue-router
🚦 The official router for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
