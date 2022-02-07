openbase logo
10 Best Vue Radio Button Libraries

@hig/radio-button

Autodesk's unified design system

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
146
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
7d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-buttons

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
pcv

pretty-checkbox-vue

Quickly integrate pretty checkbox components with Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
257
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

wired-radio

Collection of custom elements that appear hand drawn. Great for wireframes or a fun look.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
3mos ago
vcr

vue-checkbox-radio

Checkbox and radio component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
706
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vec

vue-enhanced-check

enhanced-check component for vue 2

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
1yr ago
vrt

vue-radio-toggle-buttons

🔘 Radio toggle buttons for Vue.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-radio-checkbox

A set of custom radio and checkbox components for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
pr

pzvue-radio

vue ui 框架

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago

eks-radio

A series of Vue components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago

vue-material-radio

Simple implementation of Material Radio Button with no dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago