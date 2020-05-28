Categories
10 Best Vue Progress Bar Libraries
xap
x-axios-progress-bar
Slim progress bar (NProgress) for Web applications that use Axios library for HTTP requests
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-progressbar
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vep
vue-ellipse-progress
A Vue.js component to create beautiful animated circular progress bars
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
vcp
vue3-circle-progress
Highly customizable & lightweight circular progressbar component for Vue 3, built with SVG and extensively customizable
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
814
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-progressbar
A lightweight progress bar for vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
28.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-radial-progress
Radial progress bar component for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
apb
axios-progress-bar
Slim progress bar (NProgress) for Web applications that use Axios library for HTTP requests
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
213
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpp
vue-progress-path
Progress bars and loading indicators for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsp
vue-simple-progress
A simple, flexible progress bar for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-nprogress
Progress bars is based on nprogress for Vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vp
@marcoschulte/vue3-progress
A fully customizable vue3 plugin to display a progress bar while waiting for something, e.g. http requests
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ecp
easy-circular-progress
easy circular progress component with counting effect 💫🏺🎡
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-progress
Progressbar.js as Vue Component
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vnp
@jambonn/vue-next-progressbar
Slim progress bars for Vue 3.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kp
k-progress
一个 Vue 插件，线性进度条。A Vue plugin, linear progress bar.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtp
vue-top-progress
Yet another top progress loading bar component for Vue.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
@aacassandra/vue3-progressbar
A lightweight progress bar for vuejs 3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
834
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vb
vuegress-bar
Lightweight and customizable step-by-step progress/wizard component for Vue.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-multiple-progress
基于Vue 2.x 的进度条，支持直线和环形（顺时针和逆时针）。Vue-based progress component, support line and circle(clockwise or couterclockwise).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
340
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vip
vue-ins-progress-bar
一款 ins 风格的 Vue 进度条组件
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
325
Weekly Downloads
267
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vjp
vue-js-progress
With Vue Js Progress, you will have the opportunity to create your own animated progress bars.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlb
vue2-loading-bar
Simplest Youtube Like Loading Bar Component For Vue 2. http://bosnaufal.github.io/vue2-loading-bar/
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spb
svg-progress-bar
🐼 A simple,progress bar for Vue.js
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pb
@litt1e-p/progress-bar
a progress component with animation effect for vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-progress-bar
Vue progress bar component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsp
vue-stacked-progress-bar
Vue js progress bar for multiple stacked data set.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vpb
vue2-progress-bar
a linear progress bar base on vue-cli3
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-bulma-progress-bar
ProgressBar Component for Vue Bulma
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlb
vue-loading-bar
Youtube Like Loading Bar Component for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vap
vue-auto-progress
A zero configuration progress loading bar component for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlp
vue-load-progress
Demo online
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpp
vue-pithy-progress
Progress bar component for Vue.js(2.x). This project contains three common components（circle-progress、semi-circle-progres、progress-bar）uses SVG to show progress.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
@gurinder/vue-progress
Vue progress bar component Inspired by https://codepen.io/Thibaut/pen/DcEzG
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vyp
vue-yed-progressbar
Vuejs Progressbar Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
@shapla/vue-progress
A collection of reusable components for Vue 2.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
spb
shapla-progress-bar
A collection of reusable components for Vue 2.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
@crv/vue-progress
📦 Lightweight Vue progress bar.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpb
@poetadigital/vue-progress-bar
Progress bar component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
