10 Best Vue Progress Bar Libraries

xap

x-axios-progress-bar

Slim progress bar (NProgress) for Web applications that use Axios library for HTTP requests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-progressbar

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
416
Last Commit
6d ago
vep

vue-ellipse-progress

A Vue.js component to create beautiful animated circular progress bars

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
181
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
vcp

vue3-circle-progress

Highly customizable & lightweight circular progressbar component for Vue 3, built with SVG and extensively customizable

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
814
Last Commit
3mos ago
vp

vue-progressbar

A lightweight progress bar for vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
28.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

vue-radial-progress

Radial progress bar component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
apb

axios-progress-bar

Slim progress bar (NProgress) for Web applications that use Axios library for HTTP requests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
213
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vpp

vue-progress-path

Progress bars and loading indicators for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vsp

vue-simple-progress

A simple, flexible progress bar for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

vue-nprogress

Progress bars is based on nprogress for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vp

@marcoschulte/vue3-progress

A fully customizable vue3 plugin to display a progress bar while waiting for something, e.g. http requests

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
5mos ago
ecp

easy-circular-progress

easy circular progress component with counting effect 💫🏺🎡

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vp

vue-progress

Progressbar.js as Vue Component

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
vnp

@jambonn/vue-next-progressbar

Slim progress bars for Vue 3.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
7mos ago
kp

k-progress

一个 Vue 插件，线性进度条。A Vue plugin, linear progress bar.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vtp

vue-top-progress

Yet another top progress loading bar component for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
255
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vp

@aacassandra/vue3-progressbar

A lightweight progress bar for vuejs 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
834
Last Commit
7mos ago
vb

vuegress-bar

Lightweight and customizable step-by-step progress/wizard component for Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
9mos ago

vue-multiple-progress

基于Vue 2.x 的进度条，支持直线和环形（顺时针和逆时针）。Vue-based progress component, support line and circle(clockwise or couterclockwise).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
340
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vip

vue-ins-progress-bar

一款 ins 风格的 Vue 进度条组件

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
325
Weekly Downloads
267
Last Commit
1yr ago
vjp

vue-js-progress

With Vue Js Progress, you will have the opportunity to create your own animated progress bars.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
142
Last Commit
vlb

vue2-loading-bar

Simplest Youtube Like Loading Bar Component For Vue 2. http://bosnaufal.github.io/vue2-loading-bar/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
5yrs ago
spb

svg-progress-bar

🐼 A simple,progress bar for Vue.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pb

@litt1e-p/progress-bar

a progress component with animation effect for vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago

vue-progress-bar

Vue progress bar component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vsp

vue-stacked-progress-bar

Vue js progress bar for multiple stacked data set.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
vpb

vue2-progress-bar

a linear progress bar base on vue-cli3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-bulma-progress-bar

ProgressBar Component for Vue Bulma

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vlb

vue-loading-bar

Youtube Like Loading Bar Component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vap

vue-auto-progress

A zero configuration progress loading bar component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vlp

vue-load-progress

Demo online

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vpp

vue-pithy-progress

Progress bar component for Vue.js(2.x). This project contains three common components（circle-progress、semi-circle-progres、progress-bar）uses SVG to show progress.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
vp

@gurinder/vue-progress

Vue progress bar component Inspired by https://codepen.io/Thibaut/pen/DcEzG

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vyp

vue-yed-progressbar

Vuejs Progressbar Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vp

@shapla/vue-progress

A collection of reusable components for Vue 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
spb

shapla-progress-bar

A collection of reusable components for Vue 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
vp

@crv/vue-progress

📦 Lightweight Vue progress bar.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vpb

@poetadigital/vue-progress-bar

Progress bar component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit