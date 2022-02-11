Categories
Best Vue Profiling Libraries
@vue/devtools
⚙️ Browser devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
76
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
vd
vue-devtools
An electron devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vp
vue-profiler
A utility for Vue to help with profiling components
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
