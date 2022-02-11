openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Vue Profiling Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@vue/devtools

⚙️ Browser devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
76
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
vd

vue-devtools

An electron devtools extension for debugging Vue.js applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vp

vue-profiler

A utility for Vue to help with profiling components

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago