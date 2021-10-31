openbase logo
7 Best Vue Printing Libraries

vue-html-to-paper

Vue mixin for paper printing html elements.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-diagrams

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
534
Last Commit
6d ago
vep

vue-easy-print

This is a vue.js-based printing component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
5mos ago
vqp

vue-qr-print

Vue QR Print (NPM Library)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
8mos ago
vp

@eyelly/vue-printer

A simple react component for partial printing on the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vpp

vue-perfect-print

基于Vue的打印组件

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago

@unicorns/printer

Simple Remote Image Printing for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago