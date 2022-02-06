openbase logo
10 Best Vue Popup Libraries

vsb

vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet

MIT
Top Feedback
vue-sweetalert2

A convenient wrapper for sweetalert2.

MIT
@progress/kendo-vue-popup

Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/

Unknown
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-popups

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
vue2-simplert

⚠️ Vue 2 Simple Alert Component (SweetAlert Inspired)

MIT
vue-swal

A small wrapper for integrating SweetAlert to Vuejs

MIT
vue-alertify

altertifyjs wrapper for vue

MIT
vue-popup

A popup mixin for vue.js

MIT
vuejs-overlay

Overlay (popup) component for Vue.js

MIT
vueup

Simple, lightweight and super fast global notification popup for Vue.js

MIT
