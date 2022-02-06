Categories
10 Best Vue Popup Libraries
vsb
vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet
![NPM](https://nodei.co/npm/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet.png) [![license](https://img.shields.io/github/license/mashape/apistatus.svg?style=flat-square)](https://github.com/atsutopia/vue-swipeable-bottom-sheet)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
130
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-sweetalert2
A convenient wrapper for sweetalert2.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
@progress/kendo-vue-popup
Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-popups
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue2-simplert
⚠️ Vue 2 Simple Alert Component (SweetAlert Inspired)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
218
Weekly Downloads
793
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-swal
A small wrapper for integrating SweetAlert to Vuejs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-alertify
altertifyjs wrapper for vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
633
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-popup
A popup mixin for vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vuejs-overlay
Overlay (popup) component for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vueup
Simple, lightweight and super fast global notification popup for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
