8 Best Vue Pivot Table Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
handsontable
JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4
Performant
2
Bleeding Edge
1
Great Documentation
vue
vuetable
data table simplify! -- vuetable is a Vue.js component that will automatically request (JSON) data from the server and display them nicely in html table with swappable/extensible pagination component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-flexmonster
Vue Module for Flexmonster Pivot Table & Charts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
871
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-pivottable
It is a Vue port of the jQuery-based PivotTable.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
364
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-pivotview
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
493
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@marketconnect/vue-pivot-table
A vue component for pivot table
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue2-bootstrap-table2
A sortable and searchable table, as a Vue2 component, using bootstrap styling.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
272
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpt
vue-pivot-table-plus
A customized vue component for pivot table
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
