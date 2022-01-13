openbase logo
8 Best Vue Pivot Table Libraries

handsontable

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
vue

vuetable

data table simplify! -- vuetable is a Vue.js component that will automatically request (JSON) data from the server and display them nicely in html table with swappable/extensible pagination component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
79
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

vue-flexmonster

Vue Module for Flexmonster Pivot Table & Charts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
871
Last Commit
7d ago
vp

vue-pivottable

It is a Vue port of the jQuery-based PivotTable.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
364
Last Commit
22d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-pivotview

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
493
Last Commit
6d ago

@marketconnect/vue-pivot-table

A vue component for pivot table

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
115
Last Commit
3mos ago

vue2-bootstrap-table2

A sortable and searchable table, as a Vue2 component, using bootstrap styling.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
272
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vpt

vue-pivot-table-plus

A customized vue component for pivot table

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit