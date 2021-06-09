Categories
10 Best Vue PDF Viewer Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vp
vue-pdf
vue.js pdf viewer
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
28.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
pdf
pdfvuer
A PDF viewer for Vue using Mozilla's PDF.js that supports both Vue2 and Vue3
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vpr
vue-pdf-reader
A vue pdf reader component, based on pdf.js.
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vpa
vue-pdf-app
VUEjs v2 PDF viewer based on Mozilla's PDFJS
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpe
vue-pdf-embed
PDF embed component for Vue 2 and Vue 3
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-pdfviewer
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue3-pdfjs
PDF Reader for Vue 3 using Mozilla's PDF.js
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
214
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@saooti/vue-pdf
Javascript SDK for using octopus
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@certifaction/vue-pdf-viewer
PDF-Viewer for Vue.js based on Mozillas PDF.js
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vpc
vue-pdf-cdn
CDN-based PDF.js wrapper for Vue.js
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
psp
pspdfkit
View and annotate PDF files in your web app. Full support for mobile and desktop. Runs in the browser using WASM.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-pdfs
vue.js pdf viewer
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vpe
vue-pdf-eurlanda
vue.js pdf viewer
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vip
vue-instant-pdf-viewer
Vue PDF Viewer based on PDF Object
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
342
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pv
@teamhive/pdf-viewer
PDF Viewer Web Component. Built with stencil and pdfjs.
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vpr
vue-pdf-renderer
Vue PDF Renderer is a component that allows you to render PDFs from file uploads in most modern browsers.
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-pdfjs
vue pdf preview
ISC
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpg
vue-pdf-gqy
vue.js pdf viewer
MIT
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
