10 Best Vue PDF Viewer Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
vp

vue-pdf

vue.js pdf viewer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
28.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
pdf

pdfvuer

A PDF viewer for Vue using Mozilla's PDF.js that supports both Vue2 and Vue3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vpr

vue-pdf-reader

A vue pdf reader component, based on pdf.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vpa

vue-pdf-app

VUEjs v2 PDF viewer based on Mozilla's PDFJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago
vpe

vue-pdf-embed

PDF embed component for Vue 2 and Vue 3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
5d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-pdfviewer

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
607
Last Commit
6d ago
vp

vue3-pdfjs

PDF Reader for Vue 3 using Mozilla's PDF.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
214
Last Commit
4mos ago

@saooti/vue-pdf

Javascript SDK for using octopus

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
18d ago

@certifaction/vue-pdf-viewer

PDF-Viewer for Vue.js based on Mozillas PDF.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
5mos ago
vpc

vue-pdf-cdn

CDN-based PDF.js wrapper for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
5d ago
psp

pspdfkit

View and annotate PDF files in your web app. Full support for mobile and desktop. Runs in the browser using WASM.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
vp

vue-pdfs

vue.js pdf viewer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vpe

vue-pdf-eurlanda

vue.js pdf viewer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit
8mos ago
vip

vue-instant-pdf-viewer

Vue PDF Viewer based on PDF Object

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
342
Last Commit
pv

@teamhive/pdf-viewer

PDF Viewer Web Component. Built with stencil and pdfjs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
vpr

vue-pdf-renderer

Vue PDF Renderer is a component that allows you to render PDFs from file uploads in most modern browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vp

vue-pdfjs

vue pdf preview

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vpg

vue-pdf-gqy

vue.js pdf viewer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit