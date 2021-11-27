Categories
6 Best Vue Payment API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vp
vue-paystack
Paystack Vue Plugin for Vue 2.X
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
109
Weekly Downloads
362
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpc
vue-paypal-checkout
A simple Vue.js wrapper component for paypal-checkout
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-cardswipe
A Vue plugin for capturing data from magnetic card readers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
94
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vk
vue-korapay
This helps you accept payment using Korapay’s Collection Modal in your Vue app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsf-payment-paypal
Paypal payment module for Vue Storefront
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pfv
paypalplus-for-vue
A simple PayPal Plus component (unbranded checkout for Brazil and Mexico) for Vue
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
