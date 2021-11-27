openbase logo
6 Best Vue Payment API Libraries

vue-paystack

Paystack Vue Plugin for Vue 2.X

vue-paypal-checkout

A simple Vue.js wrapper component for paypal-checkout

vue-cardswipe

A Vue plugin for capturing data from magnetic card readers.

vue-korapay

This helps you accept payment using Korapay’s Collection Modal in your Vue app

vsf-payment-paypal

Paypal payment module for Vue Storefront

paypalplus-for-vue

A simple PayPal Plus component (unbranded checkout for Brazil and Mexico) for Vue

