openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vue Parallax Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

atr

atropos

Stunning touch-friendly 3D parallax hover effects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
620
Last Commit
1mo ago
vk

vue-kinesis

Easily create complex interactive animations with Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
vr

vue-rellax

A plugin of Vue that adds a directive for parallax effect by rellax.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
vf

vue-flux

Image slider which comes with 20 cool transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
369
Last Commit
4mos ago
vp

vue-parallaxy

🌌 Vue.js component for parallax image scroll effects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vpj

vue-parallax-js

Tiny vue component that adds a directive for parallax effect on elements.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

vue-parallax

Scrolls a image slower than the window to create a neat optical effect.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
494
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vp

vue-prlx

🔮 Vue.js parallax directive you were looking for (can animate translate & background-position)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vmp

vue-mouse-parallax

[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/vue-mouse-parallax.svg) ![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/dm/vue-mouse-parallax.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/vue-mouse-parallax) [![vue2](https://img.shields.io/badge/vue-2.x-brightgreen.svg)](https://vuejs.org/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
vap

vue-any-parallax

Simple parallax component for vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vvp

vuetify-video-parallax

a Vuetify Parallax Component for Videos

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
jpc

jj-parallax-card

jj-parallax-card is a Vue component to mimic Apple-tv style card. You can modify its size, light effect, and add any other components in its background and foreground to create your own 3d-card(yes youc could embed another parallax card into it). And absolutely it can handle all events like a normal html element, like click and hover. And you can even make it acts completely like a 3d button.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vp

vue-parallaxo

Simple background parallax for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit

@netsells/vue-parallax

A simple vue component to add parallax background images. ## Installation ```bash npm install @netsells/vue-parallax ``` or ```bash yarn add @netsells/vue-parallax ``` ## Basic Usage ```javascript <v-parallax :background="[IMAGE_URL]" :speed="[PARALLAX_

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vpc

vue-parallax-component

Simple parallax component using VueJs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vfs

vue-fake-scroll

Vue Component for make a fake scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vcp

vue-custom-properties-parallax

Allow to create powerfull parallax effects by using CSS Variables When the element gets to the viewport, a "--scroll-amount" css vari

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
pv

@fnndk/parallax-vue

A Vue.js wrapper for Parallax.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
sp

@sil/scroll-parallax

A simple Vue Directive to parallax an element.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
vup

vue-use-parallax

vue3 hooks for parallax

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
par

@allardyce/parallax

Vue parallax directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
vjp

vue-js-parallax-component

A parallax component for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pc

@ryova/parallax_component

vue-component decorator for parallax effect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
vp

vc-parallax

Parallax component for VueJs by Martin Ivanov

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit