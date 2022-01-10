Categories
10 Best Vue Parallax Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
atr
atropos
Stunning touch-friendly 3D parallax hover effects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
620
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vk
vue-kinesis
Easily create complex interactive animations with Vue.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vr
vue-rellax
A plugin of Vue that adds a directive for parallax effect by rellax.js.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vf
vue-flux
Image slider which comes with 20 cool transitions
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
369
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-parallaxy
🌌 Vue.js component for parallax image scroll effects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
598
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpj
vue-parallax-js
Tiny vue component that adds a directive for parallax effect on elements.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
vue-parallax
Scrolls a image slower than the window to create a neat optical effect.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
494
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-prlx
🔮 Vue.js parallax directive you were looking for (can animate translate & background-position)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmp
vue-mouse-parallax
[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/vue-mouse-parallax.svg) ![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/dm/vue-mouse-parallax.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/vue-mouse-parallax) [![vue2](https://img.shields.io/badge/vue-2.x-brightgreen.svg)](https://vuejs.org/
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vap
vue-any-parallax
Simple parallax component for vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vvp
vuetify-video-parallax
a Vuetify Parallax Component for Videos
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jpc
jj-parallax-card
jj-parallax-card is a Vue component to mimic Apple-tv style card. You can modify its size, light effect, and add any other components in its background and foreground to create your own 3d-card(yes youc could embed another parallax card into it). And absolutely it can handle all events like a normal html element, like click and hover. And you can even make it acts completely like a 3d button.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-parallaxo
Simple background parallax for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@netsells/vue-parallax
A simple vue component to add parallax background images. ## Installation ```bash npm install @netsells/vue-parallax ``` or ```bash yarn add @netsells/vue-parallax ``` ## Basic Usage ```javascript <v-parallax :background="[IMAGE_URL]" :speed="[PARALLAX_
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpc
vue-parallax-component
Simple parallax component using VueJs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vfs
vue-fake-scroll
Vue Component for make a fake scroll
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcp
vue-custom-properties-parallax
Allow to create powerfull parallax effects by using CSS Variables When the element gets to the viewport, a "--scroll-amount" css vari
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pv
@fnndk/parallax-vue
A Vue.js wrapper for Parallax.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sp
@sil/scroll-parallax
A simple Vue Directive to parallax an element.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vup
vue-use-parallax
vue3 hooks for parallax
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
par
@allardyce/parallax
Vue parallax directive
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vjp
vue-js-parallax-component
A parallax component for Vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pc
@ryova/parallax_component
vue-component decorator for parallax effect
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vc-parallax
Parallax component for VueJs by Martin Ivanov
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
