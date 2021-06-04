openbase logo
10 Best Vue Pagination Libraries

vp2

vue-pagination-2

Vue.js 2 pagination component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vp

vuejs-paginate

A Vue.js(v2.x+) component for creating pagination.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vsp

vue-sliding-pagination

A sliding pagination vue component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
868
Last Commit
16d ago
vp

@vuesimple/vs-pagination

🌈 A Simple collection of tiny vue packages. Perfect for all your daily coding scenarios.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
12d ago
pgr

@simonsinclair/pgr

A tiny pagination range creator for your pagination UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
178
Last Commit
8mos ago

vue-lpage

Low-level Vue pagination component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
98
Last Commit
3d ago

@hennge/vue3-pagination

A Vue 3 component for pagination.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vp

vue-paginate

A simple vue.js plugin to paginate data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
597
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vap

vue-ads-pagination

Vue pagination component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@ocrv/vue-tailwind-pagination

Vue Tailwind Pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
1yr ago
vpp

vue-plain-pagination

Pagination component for Vue.js 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
jvp

jw-vue-pagination

Vue.js Pagination Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

tailable-pagination

![Vue Test Utils - Jest](https://github.com/laravel-vue-tailwind/pagination/workflows/Vue%20Test%20Utils%20-%20Jest/badge.svg)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
485
Last Commit
8mos ago

vue-bootstrap-pagination

Pagination for vuejs with combination with bootstrap and Laravel's pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
308
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vp

vuejs-paginator

A Vue.js plugin to easily integrate pagination.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
296
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vp

v-page

A simple pagination bar, including length Menu, i18n support, based on Vue2.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
293
Last Commit
3mos ago
vup

vuejs-uib-pagination

Best and complete pagination plugin for Vue.js. Inspired in Angular Bootstrap Pagination.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
253
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ip

@ipscape/ips-pagination

A pagination component

GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
vbp

vue-bs-pagination

➡️ A very simple vue component - bootstrap pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
4yrs ago

vuex-pagination

Use paginated resources in your Vue/Vuex app with ease

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
1yr ago
vpb

vue-pagination-bootstrap

Server-side paging component in vue, template based on bootstrap

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vp

@2alheure/vue-pagination

A simple pagination component for Vue JS

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
6mos ago

vue-bulma-pagination

Pagination component for Vue Bulma

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
5yrs ago
v2b

vue-2-bulma-pagination

Vue.js 2 Bulma pagination component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vtp

vue-tiny-pagination

A Vue component for create a tiny pagination with Flexbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
lvs

laravel-vue-semantic-ui-pagination

A VueJS 2.x pagination used with Laravel & Semantic-UI ☀️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vlp

vue2-laravel-pagination

A vue2 Laravel Paginator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
vl

vue-limit

Vue simple array pagination, fully customizable

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vp

vue-pagination

vuejs pagination

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6yrs ago
lvp

laravel-vue-pagination-md

A Vue.js pagination component for Laravel paginators that works with UIKit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vp

v-pagy

A lightweight and customizeable Bootstrap Pagination for Vue

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vl

vue-laypage

📃 A simple pagination component for Vue.js 2.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vps

vuejs-pagination-semantic-ui

⚡ VueJS SSR pagination for Semantic-UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago