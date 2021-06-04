Categories
10 Best Vue Pagination Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vp2
vue-pagination-2
Vue.js 2 pagination component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
179
Weekly Downloads
18.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vp
vuejs-paginate
A Vue.js(v2.x+) component for creating pagination.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vsp
vue-sliding-pagination
A sliding pagination vue component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
868
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
@vuesimple/vs-pagination
🌈 A Simple collection of tiny vue packages. Perfect for all your daily coding scenarios.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pgr
@simonsinclair/pgr
A tiny pagination range creator for your pagination UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
178
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-lpage
Low-level Vue pagination component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
98
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@hennge/vue3-pagination
A Vue 3 component for pagination.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-paginate
A simple vue.js plugin to paginate data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
597
Weekly Downloads
8.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vap
vue-ads-pagination
Vue pagination component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ocrv/vue-tailwind-pagination
Vue Tailwind Pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vpp
vue-plain-pagination
Pagination component for Vue.js 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jvp
jw-vue-pagination
Vue.js Pagination Component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tailable-pagination
![Vue Test Utils - Jest](https://github.com/laravel-vue-tailwind/pagination/workflows/Vue%20Test%20Utils%20-%20Jest/badge.svg)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
485
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-bootstrap-pagination
Pagination for vuejs with combination with bootstrap and Laravel's pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
308
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
vuejs-paginator
A Vue.js plugin to easily integrate pagination.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
296
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
v-page
A simple pagination bar, including length Menu, i18n support, based on Vue2.x
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
293
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vup
vuejs-uib-pagination
Best and complete pagination plugin for Vue.js. Inspired in Angular Bootstrap Pagination.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
253
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ip
@ipscape/ips-pagination
A pagination component
Save
GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vbp
vue-bs-pagination
➡️ A very simple vue component - bootstrap pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vuex-pagination
Use paginated resources in your Vue/Vuex app with ease
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
192
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpb
vue-pagination-bootstrap
Server-side paging component in vue, template based on bootstrap
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
@2alheure/vue-pagination
A simple pagination component for Vue JS
Save
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-bulma-pagination
Pagination component for Vue Bulma
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
v2b
vue-2-bulma-pagination
Vue.js 2 Bulma pagination component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtp
vue-tiny-pagination
A Vue component for create a tiny pagination with Flexbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lvs
laravel-vue-semantic-ui-pagination
A VueJS 2.x pagination used with Laravel & Semantic-UI ☀️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlp
vue2-laravel-pagination
A vue2 Laravel Paginator
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vl
vue-limit
Vue simple array pagination, fully customizable
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-pagination
vuejs pagination
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lvp
laravel-vue-pagination-md
A Vue.js pagination component for Laravel paginators that works with UIKit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
v-pagy
A lightweight and customizeable Bootstrap Pagination for Vue
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vl
vue-laypage
📃 A simple pagination component for Vue.js 2.x
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vps
vuejs-pagination-semantic-ui
⚡ VueJS SSR pagination for Semantic-UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
