10 Best Vue Onboarding Tour Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vue-tour
Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
24.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Performant
3
Easy to Use
@salamander.be/vue-tour
A VueJs tour component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vue-shepherd
A Vue wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
v3-tour
Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
438
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vtc
vue-tour-component
A vuejs and reactjs tour component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-tour-ice6
Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vpg
vue-page-guide
<p align="center"> <img width="460" height="300" src="./src/assets/vue-page-guide-hidden.png"> </p> <p align="center"> <img width="460" height="300" src="./src/assets/vue-page-guide-show.png"> </p>
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ot
@nlo/onboarding-tour
A vue plugin for a step by step interactive onboarding tour.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vte
vue-tour-easy
Easy tour Vue.js 2 component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-trip
Vue Trip is a lightweight and customizable plug-in that allows an easy and efficient way to guide your users in your application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsg
vue-site-guide
Library to help users get to know your site
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ct
cloudents-tour
Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vo
vue-onboarding
User Onboarding library like intro.js, shepherd or hopscotch, but mobile ready and more modern
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
