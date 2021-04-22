openbase logo
10 Best Vue Onboarding Tour Libraries

vue-tour

Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
24.4K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Performant
3Easy to Use

@salamander.be/vue-tour

A VueJs tour component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

vue-shepherd

A Vue wrapper for the site tour library Shepherd

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
12d ago
v3-tour

Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
438
Last Commit
2mos ago
vue-tour-component

A vuejs and reactjs tour component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5mos ago

vue-tour-ice6

Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago
vue-page-guide

<p align="center"> <img width="460" height="300" src="./src/assets/vue-page-guide-hidden.png"> </p> <p align="center"> <img width="460" height="300" src="./src/assets/vue-page-guide-show.png"> </p>

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
@nlo/onboarding-tour

A vue plugin for a step by step interactive onboarding tour.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
vue-tour-easy

Easy tour Vue.js 2 component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-trip

Vue Trip is a lightweight and customizable plug-in that allows an easy and efficient way to guide your users in your application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-site-guide

Library to help users get to know your site

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
cloudents-tour

Vue Tour is a lightweight, simple and customizable guided tour plugin for use with Vue.js. It provides a quick and easy way to guide your users through your application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-onboarding

User Onboarding library like intro.js, shepherd or hopscotch, but mobile ready and more modern

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago