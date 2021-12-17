Categories
9 Best Vue OAuth Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
voc
vue-oidc-client
Wrapper around oidc-client-js to better work in a vue application with router integration
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vgo
vue-google-oauth2
🔌 Handling Google sign-in and sign-out for Vue.js applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-authenticate
Simple Vue.js authentication library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsa
vue-social-auth
Laravel Vue (SPA) Social Auth
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
854
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vas
vue-apple-signin
A simple Vue plugin to include an Apple sign-in button into your web app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vgl
vue-google-login
Button to login with google with really simple setup
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vgs
vue-google-signin-button
🔐 A simple Vue plugin to include a Google sign-in button into your web app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vfs
vue-facebook-signin-button
A simple plugin to include a custom Facebook sign-in button into your web app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
656
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
@blocklevel/vue-social
Vue plugin for social share and oAuth login
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package