openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

9 Best Vue OAuth Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

voc

vue-oidc-client

Wrapper around oidc-client-js to better work in a vue application with router integration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
vgo

vue-google-oauth2

🔌 Handling Google sign-in and sign-out for Vue.js applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
va

vue-authenticate

Simple Vue.js authentication library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vsa

vue-social-auth

Laravel Vue (SPA) Social Auth

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
854
Last Commit
9mos ago
vas

vue-apple-signin

A simple Vue plugin to include an Apple sign-in button into your web app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
2mos ago
vgl

vue-google-login

Button to login with google with really simple setup

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vgs

vue-google-signin-button

🔐 A simple Vue plugin to include a Google sign-in button into your web app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vfs

vue-facebook-signin-button

A simple plugin to include a custom Facebook sign-in button into your web app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
656
Last Commit
vs

@blocklevel/vue-social

Vue plugin for social share and oAuth login

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit