10 Best Vue Notification Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vt
vue-toastification
Vue notifications made easy!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
37.8K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vtn
vue-toast-notification
Yet another toast notification plugin for Vue.js 🌷
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vn
vue-notification
🍦 Vue.js 2 library for showing notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
60.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
mvt
mosha-vue-toastify
A light weight and fun Vue 3 toast or notification or snack bar or however you wanna call it library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vn
@kyvg/vue3-notification
Vue 3 notification library 💬
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-notifications
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
649
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-toasted
🖖 Responsive Touch Compatible Toast plugin for VueJS 2+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
77.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vn
@dafcoe/vue-notification
Notification/Toast Component Using Vue3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
183
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sv
snackbar-vue
Vue3 Library Component for snackbar notification with queue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vvn
vue3-vt-notifications
A headless vue3 notification library to use with tailwind
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-snotify
Vuejs 2 Notification Center
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
769
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vn
vuejs-noty
A Vue JS wrapper around Noty
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vn
vue-notibar
Notification bar (Snackbar) plugin for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vn
vue-notifications
Vue.js agnostic library for non-blocking notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
679
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vet
vue-easy-toast
A Toast widget for Vue 1 & 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
951
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vn
vt-notifications
A headless vue notification library to use with tailwind
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
437
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vnn
vue-native-notification
Vue.js plugin for native notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vi
vue-izitoast
Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for Vue 2 of iziToast
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-notifyjs
Minimalist 1kb Notification component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vfm
@smartweb/vue-flash-message
The component to display single flash message or multiple flash messages to user.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kpv
@progress/kendo-popups-vue-wrapper
Kendo UI Popups wrapper for Vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vnr
vue-notification-renderless
Lightweight renderless vue message flasher.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vn
vue-notif
vuejs notification component which you can use either through js or html
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
@kugatsu/vuenotification
Notification plugin for VuesJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
332
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vn
vuejs-notify
Vuejs notifications with lots of configurations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vns
vue-notification-system
Notification System for VueJS. Includes real-time updates, Slack integration and engagement tracking for analytics.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
who
@adecrown/whoosh
A Simple Vue.js Notification Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vy
@3yourmind/vue-yodify
A Vue.js notification plugin with easy installation and usage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vob
vue-over-body
Create modals, sidebars, notifications, pop ups with css transitions!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vn
@mathieustan/vue-notification
A clean and nice notification system for VueJs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue
vueup
Simple, lightweight and super fast global notification popup for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-notify-me
Stackable notification Alert for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vnn
vue3-native-notification
Vue.js 3 plugin for native notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vj
vue-jackbox
A small vue plugin to display nice looking alerts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vnn
vue2-notification-new
A Vue.js package build to ease notification process
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vun
vue-ubi-notify
A toast / snackbar / notification plugin for Vue 2.6+ with built in support for Bootstrap, Bulma, Materialize, Semantic UI & TailwindCSS
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vf
vue-flashy
Beautiful flash component build with VueJs and Tailwindcss
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vn
vb-notification
Notification component for Vue Bulma
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ven
vue-easy-notify
Very simple and minimal vue notification plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@unisharp/vue-component-notification
Vue Bootstrap Notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vn
@shapla/vue-notification
A collection of reusable components for Vue 2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
not
@nosth/notify
Notify is a minimal notification plugin for vue built using vuetify snackbars. ## Setup ```bash npm install --save @nosth/notify ``` import the plugin in your `main.js`: ```javascript import Vue from 'vue' import Notify from '@nosth/notify'
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sn
shapla-notifications
A collection of reusable components for Vue 2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
