10 Best Vue Notification Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

vt

vue-toastification

Vue notifications made easy!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
37.8K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vtn

vue-toast-notification

Yet another toast notification plugin for Vue.js 🌷

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vn

vue-notification

🍦 Vue.js 2 library for showing notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
60.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
mvt

mosha-vue-toastify

A light weight and fun Vue 3 toast or notification or snack bar or however you wanna call it library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
vn

@kyvg/vue3-notification

Vue 3 notification library 💬

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
5mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-notifications

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
649
Last Commit
6d ago
vt

vue-toasted

🖖 Responsive Touch Compatible Toast plugin for VueJS 2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
77.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vn

@dafcoe/vue-notification

Notification/Toast Component Using Vue3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
183
Last Commit
10mos ago
sv

snackbar-vue

Vue3 Library Component for snackbar notification with queue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
vvn

vue3-vt-notifications

A headless vue3 notification library to use with tailwind

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
360
Last Commit
9mos ago
vs

vue-snotify

Vuejs 2 Notification Center

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
769
Weekly Downloads
22.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vn

vuejs-noty

A Vue JS wrapper around Noty

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
vn

vue-notibar

Notification bar (Snackbar) plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
5mos ago
vn

vue-notifications

Vue.js agnostic library for non-blocking notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
679
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vet

vue-easy-toast

A Toast widget for Vue 1 & 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
951
Last Commit
9mos ago
vn

vt-notifications

A headless vue notification library to use with tailwind

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
437
Last Commit
1yr ago
vnn

vue-native-notification

Vue.js plugin for native notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vi

vue-izitoast

Elegant, responsive, flexible and lightweight notification plugin implemented for Vue 2 of iziToast

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-notifyjs

Minimalist 1kb Notification component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
164
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vfm

@smartweb/vue-flash-message

The component to display single flash message or multiple flash messages to user.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
kpv

@progress/kendo-popups-vue-wrapper

Kendo UI Popups wrapper for Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
vnr

vue-notification-renderless

Lightweight renderless vue message flasher.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
8mos ago
vn

vue-notif

vuejs notification component which you can use either through js or html

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue

@kugatsu/vuenotification

Notification plugin for VuesJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
52
Weekly Downloads
332
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vn

vuejs-notify

Vuejs notifications with lots of configurations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
vns

vue-notification-system

Notification System for VueJS. Includes real-time updates, Slack integration and engagement tracking for analytics.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
who

@adecrown/whoosh

A Simple Vue.js Notification Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
vy

@3yourmind/vue-yodify

A Vue.js notification plugin with easy installation and usage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
vob

vue-over-body

Create modals, sidebars, notifications, pop ups with css transitions!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
75
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vn

@mathieustan/vue-notification

A clean and nice notification system for VueJs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue

vueup

Simple, lightweight and super fast global notification popup for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-notify-me

Stackable notification Alert for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vnn

vue3-native-notification

Vue.js 3 plugin for native notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
1yr ago
vj

vue-jackbox

A small vue plugin to display nice looking alerts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
vnn

vue2-notification-new

A Vue.js package build to ease notification process

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vun

vue-ubi-notify

A toast / snackbar / notification plugin for Vue 2.6+ with built in support for Bootstrap, Bulma, Materialize, Semantic UI & TailwindCSS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vf

vue-flashy

Beautiful flash component build with VueJs and Tailwindcss

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vn

vb-notification

Notification component for Vue Bulma

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
ven

vue-easy-notify

Very simple and minimal vue notification plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago

@unisharp/vue-component-notification

Vue Bootstrap Notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vn

@shapla/vue-notification

A collection of reusable components for Vue 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
not

@nosth/notify

Notify is a minimal notification plugin for vue built using vuetify snackbars. ## Setup ```bash npm install --save @nosth/notify ``` import the plugin in your `main.js`: ```javascript import Vue from 'vue' import Notify from '@nosth/notify'

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
sn

shapla-notifications

A collection of reusable components for Vue 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit