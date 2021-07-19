openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vue Multi Select Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

vm

vue-multiselect

Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
233K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
vs

vue-select

Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago
mul

@vueform/multiselect

Vue 3 multiselect component with single select, multiselect and tagging options (+Tailwind CSS support).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
392
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
8d ago
vss

vue-search-select

A Vue.js search select component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
vt

@riophae/vue-treeselect

A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vg

vue-gridmultiselect

Simple multi-select component with items displayed in a table like UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
5d ago
vms

vue-multi-select

This component gives you a multi/single select with the power of Vuejs components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vs

v-selectmenu

SelectMenu for Vuejs, A simple, easier and highly customized menu solution

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit

vue-multiple-select

Vue-based selsect component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vdm

vue-dynamic-multiselect

A VueJS plugin that provides a searchable and reactive multiselect list component with no dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago