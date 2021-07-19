Categories
10 Best Vue Multi Select Libraries
vm
vue-multiselect
Universal select/multiselect/tagging component for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
233K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
vue-select
Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mul
@vueform/multiselect
Vue 3 multiselect component with single select, multiselect and tagging options (+Tailwind CSS support).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
392
Weekly Downloads
18.6K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-search-select
A Vue.js search select component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
335
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
@riophae/vue-treeselect
A multi-select component with nested options support for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
53.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue-gridmultiselect
Simple multi-select component with items displayed in a table like UI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vms
vue-multi-select
This component gives you a multi/single select with the power of Vuejs components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
v-selectmenu
SelectMenu for Vuejs, A simple, easier and highly customized menu solution
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-multiple-select
Vue-based selsect component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdm
vue-dynamic-multiselect
A VueJS plugin that provides a searchable and reactive multiselect list component with no dependencies.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
