8 Best Vue Misc Visual Effects Libraries

tsp

tsparticles

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

2.9K
34.7K
3d ago
5.0/ 5
6
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
pv

particles.vue

tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.

2.9K
1.6K
3d ago
5.0/ 5
2
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
vp

vue-particles

Vue.js component for particles backgrounds

2.5K
1.0/ 5
2
2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
2Slow
vtc

vue-transitions-css

A lightweight CSS library for adding transitions to Vue components ✨ 💚

31
76
2yrs ago
vce

vue-canvas-effect

🎉 vue canvas动效库

114
42
4yrs ago
vs

vue-sticker

Vue component, that helps to make sticky effects

193
24
4yrs ago
vpe

vue-particle-effect-buttons

A bursting particles effects buttons component ✨💥❄️🌋

238
20
1yr ago
vs

vue-stroll

📜 Vue.js + Stroll.js. Awesome CSS list scroll effects for Vue2.x.

155
3
5yrs ago