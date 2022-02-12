Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
8 Best Vue Misc Visual Effects Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tsp
tsparticles
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
4
Performant
pv
particles.vue
tsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
vp
vue-particles
Vue.js component for particles backgrounds
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Poor Documentation
2
Hard to Use
2
Slow
vtc
vue-transitions-css
A lightweight CSS library for adding transitions to Vue components ✨ 💚
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vce
vue-canvas-effect
🎉 vue canvas动效库
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-sticker
Vue component, that helps to make sticky effects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
193
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpe
vue-particle-effect-buttons
A bursting particles effects buttons component ✨💥❄️🌋
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
238
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-stroll
📜 Vue.js + Stroll.js. Awesome CSS list scroll effects for Vue2.x.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
155
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package