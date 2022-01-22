Categories
8 Best Vue Marquee Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vm
vue3-marquee
A simple marquee component with ZERO dependencies for Vue 3.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vmt
vue-marquee-text-component
[CSS GPU Animation] Marquee Text for vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vtm
vue-text-marquee
A Vue component to Marquee. Just used CSS3 animation.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdm
vue-dynamic-marquee
Marquee component for Vue - repeatedly translate content across wrapper. Completely responsive to after-render changes with many options to customize.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
266
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmc
vue-marquee-component
Vue跑马灯组件,支持四个方向滚动
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
270
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmh
vue-marquee-ho
A marquee component for use with Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmt
vue-marquee-tips
基于Vue的横向跑马灯提示
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vm
@marsong11/vue-marquee
A Vue component to marquee
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
