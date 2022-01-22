openbase logo
8 Best Vue Marquee Libraries

vm

vue3-marquee

A simple marquee component with ZERO dependencies for Vue 3.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vmt

vue-marquee-text-component

[CSS GPU Animation] Marquee Text for vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
326
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
vtm

vue-text-marquee

A Vue component to Marquee. Just used CSS3 animation.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
4d ago
vdm

vue-dynamic-marquee

Marquee component for Vue - repeatedly translate content across wrapper. Completely responsive to after-render changes with many options to customize.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
266
Last Commit
1yr ago
vmc

vue-marquee-component

Vue跑马灯组件,支持四个方向滚动

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
270
Last Commit
1yr ago
vmh

vue-marquee-ho

A marquee component for use with Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vmt

vue-marquee-tips

基于Vue的横向跑马灯提示

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vm

@marsong11/vue-marquee

A Vue component to marquee

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago