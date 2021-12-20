openbase logo
10 Best Vue Map Libraries

vue2-leaflet

Vue 2 components for Leaflet maps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
47.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
vgm

vue2-google-maps

Google maps component for vue with 2-way data binding

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
65.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
vue

vuelayers

Web map Vue components with the power of OpenLayers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
622
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
vo

vue3-openlayers

Web map Vue 3.x components with the power of OpenLayers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
6d ago
gv

gmap-vue

A wrapper component for consuming Google Maps API built on top of VueJs v2. Fork of the popular vue-google-maps plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
3d ago
vym

vue-yandex-maps

Yandex Maps Component for VueJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
xg

x5-gmaps

A lightweight Google Maps plugin for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
672
Last Commit
3mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-maps

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
364
Last Commit
6d ago
vm

vue-mapbox

Vuejs 2 components for interacting with mapbox-gl-js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
mgv

mapbox-gl-vue

A Vue.js component for Mapbox GL JS

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
262
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vev

vue-echarts-v3

Vue.js(v2.x+) component wrap for ECharts.js(v3.x+)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
894
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
1Hard to Use
vbm

vue-baidu-map

Baidu Map components for Vue 2.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
996
Last Commit
1yr ago
vg

vue-googlemaps

Integrate Google Maps in your Vue application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
525
Weekly Downloads
921
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vmc

vue-map-chart

VueJS Map Chart

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
478
Last Commit
vsm

vue-static-map

> a simple component to generate an static google map

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
339
Last Commit
vc

vue-choropleth

Choropleth Map component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
266
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vgm

vue-google-maps

This is a google map component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit