Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vue Map Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vue2-leaflet
Vue 2 components for Leaflet maps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
47.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
vgm
vue2-google-maps
Google maps component for vue with 2-way data binding
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
65.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
vue
vuelayers
Web map Vue components with the power of OpenLayers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
622
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
vo
vue3-openlayers
Web map Vue 3.x components with the power of OpenLayers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
138K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gv
gmap-vue
A wrapper component for consuming Google Maps API built on top of VueJs v2. Fork of the popular vue-google-maps plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
10K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vym
vue-yandex-maps
Yandex Maps Component for VueJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
xg
x5-gmaps
A lightweight Google Maps plugin for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
672
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-maps
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
364
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vm
vue-mapbox
Vuejs 2 components for interacting with mapbox-gl-js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mgv
mapbox-gl-vue
A Vue.js component for Mapbox GL JS
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
262
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vev
vue-echarts-v3
Vue.js(v2.x+) component wrap for ECharts.js(v3.x+)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
894
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Hard to Use
vbm
vue-baidu-map
Baidu Map components for Vue 2.x
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
996
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue-googlemaps
Integrate Google Maps in your Vue application
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
525
Weekly Downloads
921
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmc
vue-map-chart
VueJS Map Chart
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
478
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsm
vue-static-map
> a simple component to generate an static google map
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
339
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-choropleth
Choropleth Map component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
266
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vgm
vue-google-maps
This is a google map component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package