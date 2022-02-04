openbase logo
10 Best Vue localStorage Libraries

vuex-persistedstate

💾 Persist and rehydrate your Vuex state between page reloads.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
158K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vue-ls

💥 Vue plugin for work with local storage, session storage and memory storage from Vue context

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
511
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vuejs-storage

Vue and Vuex plugin to persistence data with localStorage/sessionStorage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
467
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vue2-storage

Wrapper over browser storage for JavaScript or Vue.js app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago

vue-warehouse

A Cross-browser storage for Vue.js and Nuxt.js, with plugins support and easy extensibility based on Store.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
615
Last Commit
3mos ago
vue-localstorage

Vue.js localStorage plugin with types support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
666
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-web-storage

Vue.js plugin for local storage and session storage (1.8 kb min+gz) 💾

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
742
Last Commit
7mos ago

vue-save-state

A Vue mixin to save the state of a component to local storage

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-persistent-state

Persist state to localstorage

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-local-storage

The Vue plugin for work with LocalStorage from Vue context

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vue-storage-watcher

a reactive storage plugin for vue 👀🔭

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2mos ago
vue-reactivestorage

Reactive layer for interacting with localStorage from Vue. Plugin for Vue 2.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago