Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vue localStorage Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vp
vuex-persistedstate
💾 Persist and rehydrate your Vuex state between page reloads.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
158K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vl
vue-ls
💥 Vue plugin for work with local storage, session storage and memory storage from Vue context
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
511
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
vs
vuejs-storage
Vue and Vuex plugin to persistence data with localStorage/sessionStorage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
467
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vs
vue2-storage
Wrapper over browser storage for JavaScript or Vue.js app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-warehouse
A Cross-browser storage for Vue.js and Nuxt.js, with plugins support and easy extensibility based on Store.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
615
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vl
vue-localstorage
Vue.js localStorage plugin with types support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
666
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vws
vue-web-storage
Vue.js plugin for local storage and session storage (1.8 kb min+gz) 💾
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
742
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-save-state
A Vue mixin to save the state of a component to local storage
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
244
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vps
vue-persistent-state
Persist state to localstorage
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-local-storage
The Vue plugin for work with LocalStorage from Vue context
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
82
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsw
vue-storage-watcher
a reactive storage plugin for vue 👀🔭
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vr
vue-reactivestorage
Reactive layer for interacting with localStorage from Vue. Plugin for Vue 2.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package