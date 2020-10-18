openbase logo
10 Best Vue Loading Skeleton Libraries

vue-skeletor

Vue3 adaptive Skeleton Loader component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
714
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
v-skeletor

Vue 2 adaptive Skeleton Loader component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
334
Last Commit
8d ago
slv

skeleton-loader-vue

A simple and easily customizable skeleton loader plugin for you Vue application.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
11d ago
vcp

vue-content-placeholders

Composable components for rendering fake (progressive) content like facebook in vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vcl

vue-content-loading

Vue component to easily build (or use presets) SVG loading cards Facebook like.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
vls

vue-loading-skeleton

Make beautiful loading skeleton that automatically adapt your vue app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
ts

tb-skeleton

a vue component about toy bricks of skeleton screen loading

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
623
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vss

vue-skeleton-screen

a skeleton screen written in Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-skelett

skeleton view builder

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
vus

vue-ultimate-skeleton-cards

The Ultimate fully-customizable plugin for skeleton cards in Vue. It's a no-brainer. (Vue 2)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
21d ago
vws

vue-wave-skeleton

Cool Wave Skeleton component for loading content in Vue 3. Animated, unique, and chill.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
scv

skeleton-card-vuejs

A reusable skeleton card component written in Vuejs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vas

vue-awesome-skeleton

vue-awesome-skeleton for rendering fake content before get real data

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vse

vue-skeleton-element

A skeleton element component for vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vsl

@alkeincodes/vuejs-skeleton-loading

The most flexible skeleton loading for VueJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago

vue-skeleton-loader

Vue modern loading for components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago