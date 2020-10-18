Categories
10 Best Vue Loading Skeleton Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vs
vue-skeletor
Vue3 adaptive Skeleton Loader component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
714
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
vs
v-skeletor
Vue 2 adaptive Skeleton Loader component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
334
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
slv
skeleton-loader-vue
A simple and easily customizable skeleton loader plugin for you Vue application.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcp
vue-content-placeholders
Composable components for rendering fake (progressive) content like facebook in vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vcl
vue-content-loading
Vue component to easily build (or use presets) SVG loading cards Facebook like.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vls
vue-loading-skeleton
Make beautiful loading skeleton that automatically adapt your vue app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ts
tb-skeleton
a vue component about toy bricks of skeleton screen loading
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
623
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-skeleton-screen
a skeleton screen written in Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-skelett
skeleton view builder
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vus
vue-ultimate-skeleton-cards
The Ultimate fully-customizable plugin for skeleton cards in Vue. It's a no-brainer. (Vue 2)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vws
vue-wave-skeleton
Cool Wave Skeleton component for loading content in Vue 3. Animated, unique, and chill.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
scv
skeleton-card-vuejs
A reusable skeleton card component written in Vuejs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vas
vue-awesome-skeleton
vue-awesome-skeleton for rendering fake content before get real data
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vse
vue-skeleton-element
A skeleton element component for vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsl
@alkeincodes/vuejs-skeleton-loading
The most flexible skeleton loading for VueJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-skeleton-loader
Vue modern loading for components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
