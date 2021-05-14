Categories
10 Best Vue List Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vuedraggable
Vue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
vvs
vue-virtual-scroll-list
⚡️A vue component support big amount data list with high render performance and efficient.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
64.4K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vtl
vue-tree-list
🌲A vue component for tree structure
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
vue-simple-suggest
Feature-rich autocomplete component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
406
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-lists
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
920
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-slicksort
A set of vue mixins to turn any list into an animated, touch-friendly, sortable list ✌️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-suggestion
Suggestion List Input with Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dlv
dual-listbox-vue
Dual listbx for vue JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
305
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vll
v2-lazy-list
A simple lazy-load list component based Vue 2.x: https://dwqs.github.io/v2-lazy-list/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-animated-list
A Vue.js plugin for easily animating `v-for` rendered lists.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vda
vue-drag-and-drop-list
🐴 Vue directives for modifying lists with the HTML5 drag & drop API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsl
vue-scroll-list
A vue component support infinite scroll list.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdl
vue-dual-list
Dual List in VueJs with VueMaterial
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-collection-cluster
Vue component for displaying large data sets easily with great performance.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vr
vue-recyclerview
Mastering Large Lists with the vue-recyclerview
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vvl
vue-virtual-list
Vue.js virtual-list component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vil
vue-infinite-list
infinite list based on vue2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vl
vue-list
A Vue.js component designed to handle common functionality needed when handling lists of data
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
