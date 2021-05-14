openbase logo
10 Best Vue List Libraries

vuedraggable

Vue drag-and-drop component based on Sortable.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.8K
Weekly Downloads
495K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
14
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
vue-virtual-scroll-list

⚡️A vue component support big amount data list with high render performance and efficient.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
64.4K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-tree-list

🌲A vue component for tree structure

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant

vue-simple-suggest

Feature-rich autocomplete component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
406
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-lists

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
920
Last Commit
6d ago
vue-slicksort

A set of vue mixins to turn any list into an animated, touch-friendly, sortable list ✌️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
vue-suggestion

Suggestion List Input with Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
dual-listbox-vue

Dual listbx for vue JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
305
Last Commit
2yrs ago
v2-lazy-list

A simple lazy-load list component based Vue 2.x: https://dwqs.github.io/v2-lazy-list/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
4yrs ago

vue-animated-list

A Vue.js plugin for easily animating `v-for` rendered lists.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
107
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vue-drag-and-drop-list

🐴 Vue directives for modifying lists with the HTML5 drag & drop API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vue-scroll-list

A vue component support infinite scroll list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-dual-list

Dual List in VueJs with VueMaterial

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
53
Last Commit

vue-collection-cluster

Vue component for displaying large data sets easily with great performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-recyclerview

Mastering Large Lists with the vue-recyclerview

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vue-virtual-list

Vue.js virtual-list component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
vue-infinite-list

infinite list based on vue2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-list

A Vue.js component designed to handle common functionality needed when handling lists of data

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago