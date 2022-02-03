openbase logo
10 Best Vue Lightbox Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
vel

vue-easy-lightbox

A tiny lightbox component for Vue.js 3.0 🎉🎉 https://xiongamao.github.io/vue-easy-lightbox/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
vcl

vue-cool-lightbox

Vue.js lightbox inspired by fancybox.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

vue-gallery-slideshow

🖼 Lightweight and responsive image gallery for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Performant

v-img

Vuejs plugin for image viewing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
vg

vue-gallery

📷 Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant

vue-it-bigger

A simple image / (YouTube) video lightbox component for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
913
Last Commit
5d ago
vil

vue-image-lightbox

A Vue component to display an image gallery lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
301
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
vmp

vue-my-photos

Simple lightbox component for Vue applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
vs

vue-silentbox

A lightbox inspired Vue.js component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
249
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
fv

fslightbox-vue

Basic version of Fullscreen Lightbox for Vue.js. Website: https://fslightbox.com/vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
646
Last Commit
2mos ago
vlg

vue-light-gallery

VueJS lightweight image gallery for both mobile and desktop browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vil

vue-image-lightbox-carousel

A simple image lightbox carousel component for Vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vpl

vue-pure-lightbox

Very simple lightbox plugin (without any dependencies) for Vuejs 🌅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
vt

vue-tinybox

A slick, yet tiny lightbox gallery for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
blv

bd-lightbox-vue

A lightweight lightbox inspired component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
9mos ago
lin

lingallery

Lingallery is a simple image gallery component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
437
Last Commit
1yr ago
vmg

vue-masonry-gallery

Masonry gallery layout component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
9mos ago
vla

vue-lightbox-advanced

Vue Lightbox Advanced Photo Grid component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
7mos ago
vf

vue-fancybox

Image preview component based on vue.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vli

vlightbox

A native Vue.js lightbox component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vi

vue-images

🍭 A simple lightbox component for displaying an array of images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vsl

vue-simple-lightbox

A Vue.js component for touch-friendly image lightbox for mobile and desktop with simple-lightbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vib

vue3-image-box

A simple image lightbox component for Vue3.0!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
1yr ago
vl

vue-litebox

A lightweight, zero dependency lightbox implementation for vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vsl

vue-slim-lightbox

### A simple lightbox for vue

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
tli

tlightbox

A native Vue.js lightbox component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
vs

vue-shadowbox

A lighbox image gallery view for Vue.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago