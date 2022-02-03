Categories
10 Best Vue Lightbox Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vel
vue-easy-lightbox
A tiny lightbox component for Vue.js 3.0 🎉🎉 https://xiongamao.github.io/vue-easy-lightbox/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
202
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
vcl
vue-cool-lightbox
Vue.js lightbox inspired by fancybox.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-gallery-slideshow
🖼 Lightweight and responsive image gallery for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
1
Performant
v-img
Vuejs plugin for image viewing
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
vg
vue-gallery
📷 Responsive and customizable image and video gallery, carousel and lightbox, optimized for both mobile and desktop web browsers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
422
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vue-it-bigger
A simple image / (YouTube) video lightbox component for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
157
Weekly Downloads
913
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vil
vue-image-lightbox
A Vue component to display an image gallery lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
301
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmp
vue-my-photos
Simple lightbox component for Vue applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-silentbox
A lightbox inspired Vue.js component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
249
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
fv
fslightbox-vue
Basic version of Fullscreen Lightbox for Vue.js. Website: https://fslightbox.com/vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
646
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlg
vue-light-gallery
VueJS lightweight image gallery for both mobile and desktop browsers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vil
vue-image-lightbox-carousel
A simple image lightbox carousel component for Vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpl
vue-pure-lightbox
Very simple lightbox plugin (without any dependencies) for Vuejs 🌅
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
154
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-tinybox
A slick, yet tiny lightbox gallery for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
blv
bd-lightbox-vue
A lightweight lightbox inspired component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lin
lingallery
Lingallery is a simple image gallery component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
437
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmg
vue-masonry-gallery
Masonry gallery layout component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vla
vue-lightbox-advanced
Vue Lightbox Advanced Photo Grid component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vf
vue-fancybox
Image preview component based on vue.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vli
vlightbox
A native Vue.js lightbox component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vi
vue-images
🍭 A simple lightbox component for displaying an array of images
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsl
vue-simple-lightbox
A Vue.js component for touch-friendly image lightbox for mobile and desktop with simple-lightbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vib
vue3-image-box
A simple image lightbox component for Vue3.0!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vl
vue-litebox
A lightweight, zero dependency lightbox implementation for vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsl
vue-slim-lightbox
### A simple lightbox for vue
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tli
tlightbox
A native Vue.js lightbox component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-shadowbox
A lighbox image gallery view for Vue.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
