10 Best Vue Lazy Load Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vl
vue-lazyload
A Vue.js plugin for lazyload your Image or Component in your application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
71.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
vue
vuetensils
🍴 A tasty toolset for Vue.js 🛠 - Lightweight, functional components to boost your next project.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
751
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
se
skeleton-elements
Skeleton elements - UI for improved perceived performance
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-visual
Vue 2 image and video loader supporting lazy loading, background videos, fixed aspect ratios, low rez poster images, transitions, loaders, slotted content and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lvt
light-vue-tree
A tree component of Vue
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vl
@jambonn/vue-lazyload
Vue module for lazy-loading images in your vue 3 applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
v-lazy-component
Vue component render when visible. Uses Intersection Observer API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
503
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vls
v-lazy-src
lazy-src directive for vue2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vli
v-lazy-image
[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/v-lazy-image.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/v-lazy-image) [![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/dm/v-lazy-image.svg)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/v-lazy-image) [![Donate](https://img.shields.io/badge/donate-paypal-
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
la
lazy-attr
Create lazy image, embed, video and element with animation just with attributes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vl
vue-laze
Lazily render components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vpi
vue-progressive-image
Vue progressive image loading plugin
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
692
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlr
vue-lazy-renderer
Lazily render Vue.js components for performance.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vci
vue-coe-image
🎨 vue image component with lazy-loading
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcl
vue-clazy-load
Component-based lazy (CLazy) load images in Vue.js 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vps
vue-picture-swipe
🖼 Vue Picture Swipe Gallery (a gallery of image with thumbnails, lazy-load and swipe) backed by photoswipe
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
vly
vue-lazy-youtube-video
Vue.js component for lazyloading YouTube videos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
915
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vtl
vue-tiny-lazyload-img
🐌 A small size Vue.js directive for lazy loading images using IntersectionObserver API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vl
vue-lazytube
Embed a YouTube or Vimeo player easily and lazy load the video to save resources and reduces initial load size. Useful when performance and page size is important or for sites with many embedded videos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
618
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sl
sloth-loader
A vue component for sleek and optimal lazy loading
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pi
progressive-image
A progressive-image module for Vanilla JavaScript and Vue 1.0+ & 2.0+
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
365
Weekly Downloads
375
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@mintjamsinc/vue-lazy
A reusable lazy directive for Vue.js 2.x.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlb
vue-lazy-background-images
Lazy load background images for Vue 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
201
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vli
vue-li-image
A Vue.js component to lazy load images using the Intersection Observer.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcd
vue-cms-data
Applies lazy loading and routing to static cms/html data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vli
vue-lazy-image-loading
Vue lazy image and background loading plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
171
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vll
v2-lazy-list
A simple lazy-load list component based Vue 2.x: https://dwqs.github.io/v2-lazy-list/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlv
vue-lazyload-video
A set of Vue components for lazy-loading videos into the DOM.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-lazy-loader
A lazy loading directive for vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@voorhoede/vue-lazy-load
Vue component to lazy load content using the Intersection Observer API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vli
vue-lazy-images
A plugin of lazy-load images for vue2.x
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vli
vue-lazyload-img
A plugin of vue for image lazyload（vue图片懒加载插件）
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
oi
opti-image
A Vue.js component for handling performant images without the headache. * Webp's with fallbacks for unsupported browsers (even in srcset) * Lazy loading out of the box (uses Intersection Observer) * Set standard srcset once in plugin options and it automa
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcr
vue-cloudimage-responsive-plain
Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with blur hash placeholder.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@vue-interface/lazy
A Vue lazy loading directive.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vro
vue-render-on-scroll
A Vue component that allows you to lazy-load components as they appear on screen. Great for passing google speed tests
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vln
vue-lazyload-next
vue-lazyload for vue3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-lazzy-image
Component for lazy image loading. Written in Vue js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcr
vue-cloudimage-responsive
Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with blur hash placeholder.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vpi
vue-progressive-images
NPM package for Vue.JS: Super light weight script that provides a way to offer progressive image loading in Vue Apps.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cube-vue-image-lazy
A super simple image lazy loader for Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vic
vue-image-component
A Vue component to lazy load and display images
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlc
vue-lazy-components-option
Provide lazyComponents option for Vue components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vli
vuetify-lazy-image
A Vue.js component to lazy load images using the Intersection Observer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vel
v-endless-list
Minimalistic and tiny Vue.js scroll list components for an endless amount of data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vll
vue-lazy-list
Tiny vue component to lazy load your list items.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vlr
vue-lazy-render
A vue component for lazy rending vue component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-rokka-image-lazy
vue component to render and lazy load img and picture/source tags with rokka.io
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vl
vue-lazily
The easiest way to lazy load your content
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vli
v-lazy-img
simplistic vue.js directive for image lazy loading
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
