10 Best Vue Lazy Load Libraries

vl

vue-lazyload

A Vue.js plugin for lazyload your Image or Component in your application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
71.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
vue

vuetensils

🍴 A tasty toolset for Vue.js 🛠 - Lightweight, functional components to boost your next project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
751
Last Commit
1mo ago
se

skeleton-elements

Skeleton elements - UI for improved perceived performance

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago

vue-visual

Vue 2 image and video loader supporting lazy loading, background videos, fixed aspect ratios, low rez poster images, transitions, loaders, slotted content and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
176
Last Commit
1mo ago
lvt

light-vue-tree

A tree component of Vue

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
5mos ago
vl

@jambonn/vue-lazyload

Vue module for lazy-loading images in your vue 3 applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
4mos ago

v-lazy-component

Vue component render when visible. Uses Intersection Observer API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
503
Last Commit
10mos ago
vls

v-lazy-src

lazy-src directive for vue2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3mos ago
vli

v-lazy-image

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
la

lazy-attr

Create lazy image, embed, video and element with animation just with attributes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
1mo ago
vl

vue-laze

Lazily render components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
21d ago
vpi

vue-progressive-image

Vue progressive image loading plugin

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
692
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vlr

vue-lazy-renderer

Lazily render Vue.js components for performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
1yr ago
vci

vue-coe-image

🎨 vue image component with lazy-loading

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
20d ago
vcl

vue-clazy-load

Component-based lazy (CLazy) load images in Vue.js 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vps

vue-picture-swipe

🖼 Vue Picture Swipe Gallery (a gallery of image with thumbnails, lazy-load and swipe) backed by photoswipe

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
vly

vue-lazy-youtube-video

Vue.js component for lazyloading YouTube videos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
915
Last Commit
1yr ago
vtl

vue-tiny-lazyload-img

🐌 A small size Vue.js directive for lazy loading images using IntersectionObserver API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
9mos ago
vl

vue-lazytube

Embed a YouTube or Vimeo player easily and lazy load the video to save resources and reduces initial load size. Useful when performance and page size is important or for sites with many embedded videos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
618
Last Commit
sl

sloth-loader

A vue component for sleek and optimal lazy loading

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4mos ago
pi

progressive-image

A progressive-image module for Vanilla JavaScript and Vue 1.0+ & 2.0+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
365
Weekly Downloads
375
Last Commit
1yr ago

@mintjamsinc/vue-lazy

A reusable lazy directive for Vue.js 2.x.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6mos ago
vlb

vue-lazy-background-images

Lazy load background images for Vue 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
201
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vli

vue-li-image

A Vue.js component to lazy load images using the Intersection Observer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
vcd

vue-cms-data

Applies lazy loading and routing to static cms/html data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
4mos ago
vli

vue-lazy-image-loading

Vue lazy image and background loading plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
171
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vll

v2-lazy-list

A simple lazy-load list component based Vue 2.x: https://dwqs.github.io/v2-lazy-list/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vlv

vue-lazyload-video

A set of Vue components for lazy-loading videos into the DOM.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
3yrs ago

vue-lazy-loader

A lazy loading directive for vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
7mos ago

@voorhoede/vue-lazy-load

Vue component to lazy load content using the Intersection Observer API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
93
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vli

vue-lazy-images

A plugin of lazy-load images for vue2.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
vli

vue-lazyload-img

A plugin of vue for image lazyload（vue图片懒加载插件）

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
4yrs ago
oi

opti-image

A Vue.js component for handling performant images without the headache. * Webp's with fallbacks for unsupported browsers (even in srcset) * Lazy loading out of the box (uses Intersection Observer) * Set standard srcset once in plugin options and it automa

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
vcr

vue-cloudimage-responsive-plain

Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with blur hash placeholder.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit

@vue-interface/lazy

A Vue lazy loading directive.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
vro

vue-render-on-scroll

A Vue component that allows you to lazy-load components as they appear on screen. Great for passing google speed tests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vln

vue-lazyload-next

vue-lazyload for vue3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
10mos ago

vue-lazzy-image

Component for lazy image loading. Written in Vue js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4mos ago
vcr

vue-cloudimage-responsive

Cloudimage Responsive will smartly resize, compress and accelerate images across the World in your site for all devices. The plugin supports lazy loading technique with blur hash placeholder.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
vpi

vue-progressive-images

NPM package for Vue.JS: Super light weight script that provides a way to offer progressive image loading in Vue Apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
4yrs ago

cube-vue-image-lazy

A super simple image lazy loader for Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vic

vue-image-component

A Vue component to lazy load and display images

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
vlc

vue-lazy-components-option

Provide lazyComponents option for Vue components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1yr ago
vli

vuetify-lazy-image

A Vue.js component to lazy load images using the Intersection Observer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
vel

v-endless-list

Minimalistic and tiny Vue.js scroll list components for an endless amount of data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
vll

vue-lazy-list

Tiny vue component to lazy load your list items.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
vlr

vue-lazy-render

A vue component for lazy rending vue component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
5yrs ago

vue-rokka-image-lazy

vue component to render and lazy load img and picture/source tags with rokka.io

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
9mos ago
vl

vue-lazily

The easiest way to lazy load your content

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
vli

v-lazy-img

simplistic vue.js directive for image lazy loading

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago