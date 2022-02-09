openbase logo
10 Best Vue Keyboard Events Libraries

tin

tinykeys

A tiny (~400 B) & modern library for keybindings.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vge

vue-global-events

⌨️ Register global events as a component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
673
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago
vps

@bldr/vue-plugin-shortcuts

A try to write my presentations for school in HTML5, CSS3 and Javascript using Vuejs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2d ago
vs

@bldr/vue-shortcuts

A try to write my presentations for school in HTML5, CSS3 and Javascript using Vuejs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
vh

v-hotkey

Vue 2.x directive for binding hotkeys to components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
683
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
vtk

vue-touch-keyboard

Virtual keyboard component for Vue.js 2.x. Designed to Raspberry Pi Touch Display

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
713
Last Commit
3yrs ago

vue-shortcuts

Vue plugin for keyboard shortcuts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vsh

vue-simple-hotkey

Simple hotkey plugin for vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
vk

vue-keybindings

Keyboard Shortcuts registration and Keybindings management

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vh

@undecaf/vue-hotkey

A flexible Vue hotkey directive

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
vsy

vue-shortkey-yt

Vue-ShortKey - plugin for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
akm

az-keyboard-man

A simple keyboard event listener

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
vfk

vue-focus-keyboard

A keyboard component for Vue. Start to write immediately. No input element definition. Plug and play!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@estrategiahq/vue-hotkey

Simple Vue Hotkey

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
vs

vue-shortcut

🎹 Vue component that declaratively wraps @jkup's shortcut library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago