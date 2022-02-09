Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vue Keyboard Events Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tin
tinykeys
A tiny (~400 B) & modern library for keybindings.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vge
vue-global-events
⌨️ Register global events as a component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
673
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vps
@bldr/vue-plugin-shortcuts
A try to write my presentations for school in HTML5, CSS3 and Javascript using Vuejs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
@bldr/vue-shortcuts
A try to write my presentations for school in HTML5, CSS3 and Javascript using Vuejs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vh
v-hotkey
Vue 2.x directive for binding hotkeys to components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
683
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtk
vue-touch-keyboard
Virtual keyboard component for Vue.js 2.x. Designed to Raspberry Pi Touch Display
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
713
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-shortcuts
Vue plugin for keyboard shortcuts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsh
vue-simple-hotkey
Simple hotkey plugin for vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vk
vue-keybindings
Keyboard Shortcuts registration and Keybindings management
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vh
@undecaf/vue-hotkey
A flexible Vue hotkey directive
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsy
vue-shortkey-yt
Vue-ShortKey - plugin for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
akm
az-keyboard-man
A simple keyboard event listener
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vfk
vue-focus-keyboard
A keyboard component for Vue. Start to write immediately. No input element definition. Plug and play!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@estrategiahq/vue-hotkey
Simple Vue Hotkey
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-shortcut
🎹 Vue component that declaratively wraps @jkup's shortcut library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package