5 Best Vue Kanban Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-kanban
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
382
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vdn
vue-drag-n-drop
A simple kanban board where the items can be dragged and dropped from the list. This is a hybrid implementation of vue-smooth-dnd.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vk
vue-kanban
A Vue.js project
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@salamander.be/vue-kanban-board
A VueJs kanban board.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kbd
kanban-board-dl
<p align-center> <a href="https://lgtm.com/projects/g/JoseJuan81/kanban-board-dl/alerts/"><img alt="Total alerts" src="https://img.shields.io/lgtm/alerts/g/JoseJuan81/kanban-board-dl.svg?logo=lgtm&logoWidth=18"/></a> <a href="https://lgtm.com/projects/g/J
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
