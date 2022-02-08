openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

5 Best Vue Kanban Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-kanban

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
382
Last Commit
6d ago
vdn

vue-drag-n-drop

A simple kanban board where the items can be dragged and dropped from the list. This is a hybrid implementation of vue-smooth-dnd.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
130
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
6mos ago
vk

vue-kanban

A Vue.js project

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit

@salamander.be/vue-kanban-board

A VueJs kanban board.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
kbd

kanban-board-dl

<p align-center> <a href="https://lgtm.com/projects/g/JoseJuan81/kanban-board-dl/alerts/"><img alt="Total alerts" src="https://img.shields.io/lgtm/alerts/g/JoseJuan81/kanban-board-dl.svg?logo=lgtm&logoWidth=18"/></a> <a href="https://lgtm.com/projects/g/J

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit