10 Best Vue Infinite Scroll Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vvs
vue-virtual-scroll-list
⚡️A vue component support big amount data list with high render performance and efficient.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
64.4K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-infinite-scroll
An infinite scroll directive for vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
23.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
vs
vue-select
Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ts-pro/vue-eternal-loading
Vue 3 infinity loading component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
372
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vil
vue-infinite-loading
An infinite scroll plugin for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
89.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
viv
vue-infinite-viewer
Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vms
vue-mugen-scroll
Infinite scroll component for Vue.js 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
542
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ilv
infinite-loading-vue3
An infinite scroll component for Vue 3.0 apps
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
150
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vpt
vue-pull-to
⚡️ A pull-down refresh and pull-up load more and infinite scroll component for Vue.js --Vue下拉刷新组件
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
727
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vui
vue-use-infinite-scroll
A Vue composition function that makes infinite scroll a breeze.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-scroller
Scroller Component for Vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
562
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vis
v-infinite-scroll
Bidirectional infinite-scroll component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
559
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdl
vue-data-loading
Another component for infinite scroll and pull down/up to load data.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsl
vue-scroll-list
A vue component support infinite scroll list.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vis
@tygr/vue-infinite-scroll
Infinite scroll component for vue js projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vr
vue-recyclerview
Mastering Large Lists with the vue-recyclerview
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vr
vue-recyclist
Infinite scroll list for Vue.js with DOM recycling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
260
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vel
v-endless-list
Minimalistic and tiny Vue.js scroll list components for an endless amount of data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vis
@grafikri/vue-infinite-scroll
Infinite scroll for Vue
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsi
vue-select-infinite-scroll
vue-select-infinite-scroll is an infinite scroll dropdown with filter input for vue.js.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vvi
vue-virtual-infinite-scroll
vue virtual infinite scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vps
vue-paginate-scroll
Vue component that handles infinite scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vil
vue-infinite-list
infinite list based on vue2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vst
vue-slider-tabs
a loading data tabs plugin for Vue.js, to help you to use tabs to load data and infinite scroll.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsr
vue-scroll-refresh-loadmore
scroll for refresh an load more
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ves
vue-enhanced-scroller
⚡️ A pull-down refresh and pull-up load more and infinite scroll component for Vue.js --Vue下拉刷新组件
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
727
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vis
vue-infinite-scroll-table
A virtual scrolling table built on VueJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vd
vue-drapload
one vue plug for resolve pull-to-refresh and load more data
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
