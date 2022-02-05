openbase logo
10 Best Vue Infinite Scroll Libraries

vue-virtual-scroll-list

⚡️A vue component support big amount data list with high render performance and efficient.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
64.4K
Last Commit
9d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
vue-infinite-scroll

An infinite scroll directive for vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
23.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
1Abandoned
vue-select

Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, extensible Vue component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@ts-pro/vue-eternal-loading

Vue 3 infinity loading component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
372
Last Commit
13d ago
vue-infinite-loading

An infinite scroll plugin for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
89.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-infinite-viewer

Infinite Viewer is Document Viewer Component with infinite scrolling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
78
Last Commit
3mos ago
vue-mugen-scroll

Infinite scroll component for Vue.js 2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
542
Weekly Downloads
7.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
infinite-loading-vue3

An infinite scroll component for Vue 3.0 apps

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
150
Last Commit
10mos ago
vue-pull-to

⚡️ A pull-down refresh and pull-up load more and infinite scroll component for Vue.js --Vue下拉刷新组件

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
727
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-use-infinite-scroll

A Vue composition function that makes infinite scroll a breeze.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
2mos ago
vue-scroller

Scroller Component for Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
562
Last Commit
3yrs ago
v-infinite-scroll

Bidirectional infinite-scroll component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
559
Last Commit
vue-data-loading

Another component for infinite scroll and pull down/up to load data.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-scroll-list

A vue component support infinite scroll list.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
3yrs ago
@tygr/vue-infinite-scroll

Infinite scroll component for vue js projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-recyclerview

Mastering Large Lists with the vue-recyclerview

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vue-recyclist

Infinite scroll list for Vue.js with DOM recycling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
260
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
4yrs ago
v-endless-list

Minimalistic and tiny Vue.js scroll list components for an endless amount of data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
@grafikri/vue-infinite-scroll

Infinite scroll for Vue

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vue-select-infinite-scroll

vue-select-infinite-scroll is an infinite scroll dropdown with filter input for vue.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
vue-virtual-infinite-scroll

vue virtual infinite scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
vue-paginate-scroll

Vue component that handles infinite scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
vue-infinite-list

infinite list based on vue2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-slider-tabs

a loading data tabs plugin for Vue.js, to help you to use tabs to load data and infinite scroll.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-scroll-refresh-loadmore

scroll for refresh an load more

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vue-enhanced-scroller

⚡️ A pull-down refresh and pull-up load more and infinite scroll component for Vue.js --Vue下拉刷新组件

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
727
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-infinite-scroll-table

A virtual scrolling table built on VueJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue-drapload

one vue plug for resolve pull-to-refresh and load more data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago