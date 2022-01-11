v-viewer
Image viewer component for vue, supports rotation, scale, zoom and so on, based on viewer.js
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
vue-gallery-slideshow
🖼 Lightweight and responsive image gallery for Vue.js
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
ice-vue-viewer
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@ispa.io/vimage
v-image is a plugin for Vue.js that allows you to show images in full-screen gallery by adding only one directive to the tag
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
360viewer
🔮 An embeddable, lightweight 360º video/image viewer
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
vue-silentbox
A lightbox inspired Vue.js component.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
vue-image-viewer-mz
Vue image viewer for vue2 and vue3 using medium-zoom
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
vue-picture-swipe
🖼 Vue Picture Swipe Gallery (a gallery of image with thumbnails, lazy-load and swipe) backed by photoswipe
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
vue-image-viewer
a simple and lightweight image viewer.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
vue-preview
A Vue Integrated PhotoSwipe Image Preview Plugin
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped