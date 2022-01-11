openbase logo
10 Best Vue Image Viewer Libraries

vv

v-viewer

Image viewer component for vue, supports rotation, scale, zoom and so on, based on viewer.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

vue-gallery-slideshow

🖼 Lightweight and responsive image gallery for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
ivv

ice-vue-viewer

Image viewer component for vue, supports rotation, scale, zoom and so on, based on viewer.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vim

@ispa.io/vimage

v-image is a plugin for Vue.js that allows you to show images in full-screen gallery by adding only one directive to the tag

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
360

360viewer

🔮 An embeddable, lightweight 360º video/image viewer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
Easy to Use
vs

vue-silentbox

A lightbox inspired Vue.js component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
249
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
10mos ago
viv

vue-image-viewer-mz

Vue image viewer for vue2 and vue3 using medium-zoom

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7mos ago
vps

vue-picture-swipe

🖼 Vue Picture Swipe Gallery (a gallery of image with thumbnails, lazy-load and swipe) backed by photoswipe

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
Great Documentation
viv

vue-image-viewer

a simple and lightweight image viewer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
6mos ago
vp

vue-preview

A Vue Integrated PhotoSwipe Image Preview Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
645
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
3yrs ago