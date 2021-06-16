Categories
4 Best Vue Image Picker Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vsi
vue-select-image
✅ Vue 2.x component for selecting image from list
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
vu
vuetify-unsplash
Vue dialog component for image search and selection from unsplash.com based on Vuetfiy with high customizability thanks to over 30 properties
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-picker
A multi-slot picker based on vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vip
vue-image-picker
Image Picker on Vue.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
