openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Vue Image Picker Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

vsi

vue-select-image

✅ Vue 2.x component for selecting image from list

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
vu

vuetify-unsplash

Vue dialog component for image search and selection from unsplash.com based on Vuetfiy with high customizability thanks to over 30 properties

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago

vue-picker

A multi-slot picker based on vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vip

vue-image-picker

Image Picker on Vue.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago