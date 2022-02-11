Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vue Icon Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@carbon/icons-vue
A design system built by IBM
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@iconify/vue
Universal icon framework. One syntax for FontAwesome, Material Design Icons, DashIcons, Feather Icons, EmojiOne, Noto Emoji and many other open source icon sets (100+ icon sets, 100,000+ icons). SVG framework, React, Vue and Svelte components!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/c-icon
⚡️ The next most epic version of Chakra UI Vue based on Vue 3 🚀(WIP)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-svgicon
SVG icon components and tool set
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
858
Weekly Downloads
74.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcf
vue-country-flag
Vue component for country flags
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
20.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ant-design/icons-vue
⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
24.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ovi
oh-vue-icons
A Vue component for importing inline SVG icons from different popular icon packs easily.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
380
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mv
mdi-vue
Material design icons for vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmd
vue-material-design-icons
Material Design Icons as Vue Single File Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vu
vue-unicons
1000+ Pixel-perfect svg icons for your next project as Vue components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
916
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vf
vue-fa
Tiny FontAwesome 5 component for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ti
tv-icon
icon components used in the nuxt-tailvue ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
891
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
phosphor-vue
A flexible icon family for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
651
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@icon-park/vue-next
🍎Transform an SVG icon into multiple themes, and generate React icons，Vue icons，svg icons
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vi
vue-icon
Maybe it is the smallest vue component that contains all the feather icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vip
vue-icon-packs
Vue SVG icon components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vi
@jamescoyle/vue-icon
A Vue component to render an SVG path icon.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
989
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vfi
vue-feather-icons
Simply beautiful open source icons as Vue functional components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
539
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmi
vue-mdi-icon
Provides Icon component for Vue that uses the https://materialdesignicons.com/ icons through @mdi/js
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@icon-park/vue
🍎Transform an SVG icon into multiple themes, and generate React icons，Vue icons，svg icons
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vfi
vue-flag-icon
a vue compoment for flag-icon-css
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
@yzfe/vue-svgicon
SVG icon component for vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vf
vue-fontawesome
Fontawesome plugin for vuejs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vfi
vue-fontawesome-icon
🍺 Font Awesome Icons for Vue Lovers. Coded by Bootcatch.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vei
vue-eva-icons
Is a pack of more than 480 beautiful open source Eva icons as Vue components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsi
vue-svg-icon-loader
Turn SVG files into VueJS Components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
957
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vi
vue-ionicons
⛄️ Vue Icon Set Components from Ionic Team
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
793
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vfi
vue-feather-icon
Vue component for feather icon
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
@yzfe/vue3-svgicon
SVG icon component for vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ii
@ipscape/ips-icon
An icon component
Save
GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
306
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-cryptoicon
Beautiful pixel perfect 400+ cryptocurrency and 10+ Fiat currency icon
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
277
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vri
vue-remix-icons
(Vue 3 only)Remix Icon is a set of open source neutral style system symbols elaborately crafted for designers and developers.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
180
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ov
octicons-vue
Vue component for octicons-modular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-icons
webpack based - load only what you need - svg inline icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vci
vue-cryptocurrency-icons
A set of icons for all the main cryptocurrencies and altcoins, in a range of styles and sizes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
98
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmi
vue-material-icon
Vue.js component to use material icon
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
msv
md-svg-vue
Material design icons by Google for Vue.js & Nuxt.js (server side support & inline svg with path)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vz
vue-zondicons
Vue.js component for accessing Zondicon svg icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
div
dls-icons-vue
DLS icons for Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsi
vue-svg-icon
a simple solution for multicolor svg icon in vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vai
vue-awesome-icons
Another awesome collection of open source outline icons.
Save
GPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vi
vue-iconly
iconly pack for vue js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vif
vue-icon-font
IconFont plugin for Vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@doc88/flux-icon
Flux Icons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pv
phosphor-vue3
A clean and friendly icon family for Vue, too!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vsw
vue-spectrum-workflow-icons
Adobe Spectrum Workflow Icons for Vue
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vi
@shapla/vue-icon
A collection of reusable components for Vue 2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sf
stencil-feather
Feather Icon web component using stencil.js for Vue, Angular & React to use icon as single icon or as a sprite
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package