10 Best Vue Icon Libraries

@carbon/icons-vue

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
3d ago

@iconify/vue

Universal icon framework. One syntax for FontAwesome, Material Design Icons, DashIcons, Feather Icons, EmojiOne, Noto Emoji and many other open source icon sets (100+ icon sets, 100,000+ icons). SVG framework, React, Vue and Svelte components!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.2K
Last Commit
18d ago

@chakra-ui/c-icon

⚡️ The next most epic version of Chakra UI Vue based on Vue 3 🚀(WIP)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
225
Last Commit
13d ago

vue-svgicon

SVG icon components and tool set

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
858
Weekly Downloads
74.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
vcf

vue-country-flag

Vue component for country flags

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
20.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@ant-design/icons-vue

⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
24.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
ovi

oh-vue-icons

A Vue component for importing inline SVG icons from different popular icon packs easily.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
380
Last Commit
19d ago
mv

mdi-vue

Material design icons for vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
3mos ago
vmd

vue-material-design-icons

Material Design Icons as Vue Single File Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
19.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
vu

vue-unicons

1000+ Pixel-perfect svg icons for your next project as Vue components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
916
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
vf

vue-fa

Tiny FontAwesome 5 component for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
113
Last Commit
2mos ago
ti

tv-icon

icon components used in the nuxt-tailvue ui

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
891
Last Commit
8mos ago

phosphor-vue

A flexible icon family for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
651
Last Commit
16d ago

@icon-park/vue-next

🍎Transform an SVG icon into multiple themes, and generate React icons，Vue icons，svg icons

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
2mos ago
vi

vue-icon

Maybe it is the smallest vue component that contains all the feather icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vip

vue-icon-packs

Vue SVG icon components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
7mos ago
vi

@jamescoyle/vue-icon

A Vue component to render an SVG path icon.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
989
Last Commit
6mos ago
vfi

vue-feather-icons

Simply beautiful open source icons as Vue functional components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
539
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vmi

vue-mdi-icon

Provides Icon component for Vue that uses the https://materialdesignicons.com/ icons through @mdi/js

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
6mos ago

@icon-park/vue

🍎Transform an SVG icon into multiple themes, and generate React icons，Vue icons，svg icons

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
2mos ago
vfi

vue-flag-icon

a vue compoment for flag-icon-css

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
4.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vs

@yzfe/vue-svgicon

SVG icon component for vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
vf

vue-fontawesome

Fontawesome plugin for vuejs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vfi

vue-fontawesome-icon

🍺 Font Awesome Icons for Vue Lovers. Coded by Bootcatch.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vei

vue-eva-icons

Is a pack of more than 480 beautiful open source Eva icons as Vue components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vsi

vue-svg-icon-loader

Turn SVG files into VueJS Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
957
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vi

vue-ionicons

⛄️ Vue Icon Set Components from Ionic Team

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
793
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vfi

vue-feather-icon

Vue component for feather icon

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
vs

@yzfe/vue3-svgicon

SVG icon component for vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
ii

@ipscape/ips-icon

An icon component

GPL-2.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
306
Last Commit
vc

vue-cryptoicon

Beautiful pixel perfect 400+ cryptocurrency and 10+ Fiat currency icon

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
277
Last Commit
vri

vue-remix-icons

(Vue 3 only)Remix Icon is a set of open source neutral style system symbols elaborately crafted for designers and developers.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
180
Last Commit
1yr ago
ov

octicons-vue

Vue component for octicons-modular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit

vue-icons

webpack based - load only what you need - svg inline icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vci

vue-cryptocurrency-icons

A set of icons for all the main cryptocurrencies and altcoins, in a range of styles and sizes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
98
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vmi

vue-material-icon

Vue.js component to use material icon

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
4yrs ago
msv

md-svg-vue

Material design icons by Google for Vue.js & Nuxt.js (server side support & inline svg with path)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
74
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vz

vue-zondicons

Vue.js component for accessing Zondicon svg icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
3yrs ago
div

dls-icons-vue

DLS icons for Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
vsi

vue-svg-icon

a simple solution for multicolor svg icon in vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
vai

vue-awesome-icons

Another awesome collection of open source outline icons.

GPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vi

vue-iconly

iconly pack for vue js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
1yr ago
vif

vue-icon-font

IconFont plugin for Vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@doc88/flux-icon

Flux Icons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
2yrs ago
pv

phosphor-vue3

A clean and friendly icon family for Vue, too!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
vsw

vue-spectrum-workflow-icons

Adobe Spectrum Workflow Icons for Vue

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
vi

@shapla/vue-icon

A collection of reusable components for Vue 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
sf

stencil-feather

Feather Icon web component using stencil.js for Vue, Angular & React to use icon as single icon or as a sprite

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago