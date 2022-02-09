Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Vue HTTP Request Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
va
vue-axios
A small wrapper for integrating axios to Vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
92.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-resource
The HTTP client for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.1K
Weekly Downloads
67.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vpl
vue-plugin-load-script
A Vue plugin for injecting remote scripts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vap
vue-axios-plugin
axios plugin for Vuejs project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
219
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
var
vue-api-request
Control your API calls by using an amazing component which supports axios and vue-resource
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-apis
A vue plug-in integrated with axios. Build the API using chain programming and return the request instance as a Promise. A nice simplification of how apis are built, and how they are referenced.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vm
vue-model
Model component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vfa
vue-fast-axios
> Solution to remove and simplify axios in components vue
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
vuetch
👻 [WIP]A Vue 2.0 component that fetches data from a http request.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vht
vhttpservice
Simple and lightweight Http Services for Vue.js _02262016
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package