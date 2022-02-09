openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vue HTTP Request Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

va

vue-axios

A small wrapper for integrating axios to Vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
92.7K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

vue-resource

The HTTP client for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10.1K
Weekly Downloads
67.7K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
3.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vpl

vue-plugin-load-script

A Vue plugin for injecting remote scripts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
19.8K
Last Commit
4mos ago
vap

vue-axios-plugin

axios plugin for Vuejs project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
219
Last Commit
3yrs ago
var

vue-api-request

Control your API calls by using an amazing component which supports axios and vue-resource

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
4yrs ago
va

vue-apis

A vue plug-in integrated with axios. Build the API using chain programming and return the request instance as a Promise. A nice simplification of how apis are built, and how they are referenced.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
vm

vue-model

Model component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vfa

vue-fast-axios

> Solution to remove and simplify axios in components vue

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue

vuetch

👻 [WIP]A Vue 2.0 component that fetches data from a http request.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vht

vhttpservice

Simple and lightweight Http Services for Vue.js _02262016

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit