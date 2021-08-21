openbase logo
9 Best Vue HTML Editor Libraries

ve

vue2-editor

A text editor using Vue.js and Quill

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
37K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vw

vue-wysiwyg

A WYSIWYG HTML editor for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
me

mavon-editor

mavonEditor - A markdown editor based on Vue that supports a variety of personalized features

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago

vue-froala-wysiwyg

Vue component for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
578
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
13d ago
vae

vue2-ace-editor

A Vue2.0's component based on ace/brace

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vhe

vue-html-editor

A Vue.js component implementing the HTML editor with the jQuery summernote plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
380
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit
6yrs ago
va

vue2-ace

NO LONGER MAINTAINED. A Vue2 component for including the ace editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vae

vue-ace-editor

A Vue's editor component based on ace/brace

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5yrs ago