9 Best Vue HTML Editor Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ve
vue2-editor
A text editor using Vue.js and Quill
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
37K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vw
vue-wysiwyg
A WYSIWYG HTML editor for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
me
mavon-editor
mavonEditor - A markdown editor based on Vue that supports a variety of personalized features
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-froala-wysiwyg
Vue component for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
578
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vae
vue2-ace-editor
A Vue2.0's component based on ace/brace
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vhe
vue-html-editor
A Vue.js component implementing the HTML editor with the jQuery summernote plugin.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
380
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
va
vue2-ace
NO LONGER MAINTAINED. A Vue2 component for including the ace editor
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vae
vue-ace-editor
A Vue's editor component based on ace/brace
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
