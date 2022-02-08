openbase logo
8 Best Vue Heatmap Libraries

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-heatmap

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
320
Last Commit
6d ago
vch

vue3-calendar-heatmap

A lightweight calendar heatmap Vue 3 component built on SVG, inspired by julienr114's vue-calendar-heatmap and github's contribution calendar graph

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
2mos ago
vgh

vue-google-heatmap

Vue Heatmap component that uses Google Maps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
294
Last Commit
2mos ago
vch

vue-calendar-heatmap

A calendar heatmap Vuejs component built on SVG, inspired by github's contribution calendar graph

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
lcj

@arction/lcjs

A high-performance charting library.

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
770
Last Commit
bvh

bootstrap-vue-heatmap

🔥 A simple heatmap component based on Bootstrap-Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
vch

vue-chart-heatmap

A github style inspired heatmap capsuled as an easy to use vuejs component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
8mos ago
vgc

vue-github-calendar

A responsive and customizable Github heatmap calendar.

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago