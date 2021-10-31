openbase logo
8 Best Vue Header Navigation Libraries

vfh

vue-fixed-header

Simple and cross-browser friendly fixed header component for Vue.js written by TypeScript.

Unknown


GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago

vue-elder-navigation

Docs/Demo

MIT


GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
2mos ago
vb

vue-breadcrumbs

Breadcrumbs for Vue.js

MIT


GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vnb

vue-navigation-bar

🧭 A simple, pretty navbar for your Vue projects.

MIT


GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
610
Last Commit
5mos ago
vn

vue-navigation

A page navigation library, record routes and cache pages, like native app navigation. 一个页面导航库，记录路由并缓存页面，像原生APP导航一样。

MIT


GitHub Stars
969
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vn

vue-nav

vue navigation manager

MIT


GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vnp

vue-navigation-progress-plugin

webpack2 and vue-router2 navigation progress plugin

MIT


GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vn

vue-navs

A composite navigation component for Vue apps.

ISC


GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago