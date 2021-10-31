Categories
8 Best Vue Header Navigation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vfh
vue-fixed-header
Simple and cross-browser friendly fixed header component for Vue.js written by TypeScript.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
156
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-elder-navigation
Docs/Demo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vb
vue-breadcrumbs
Breadcrumbs for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vnb
vue-navigation-bar
🧭 A simple, pretty navbar for your Vue projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
610
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vn
vue-navigation
A page navigation library, record routes and cache pages, like native app navigation. 一个页面导航库，记录路由并缓存页面，像原生APP导航一样。
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
969
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vn
vue-nav
vue navigation manager
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vnp
vue-navigation-progress-plugin
webpack2 and vue-router2 navigation progress plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vn
vue-navs
A composite navigation component for Vue apps.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
