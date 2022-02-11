Categories
10 Best Vue Grid Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ag-grid-vue
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
19.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
handsontable
JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4
Performant
2
Bleeding Edge
1
Great Documentation
tt
tabulator-tables
Interactive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
43.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
gridstack
Build interactive dashboards in minutes.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
1
Hard to Use
vt2
vue-tables-2
Vue.js 2 grid components
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-grid-layout
A draggable and resizable grid layout, for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@ag-grid-community/vue
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ag-grid-vue3
The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-easytable
🍉 Table Component/ Data Grid / Data Table.Support Virtual Scroll,Column Fixed,Header Fixed,Header Grouping,Filter,Sort,Cell Ellipsis,Row Expand,Row Checkbox ...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@handsontable/vue
JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rev
@revolist/revogrid
Powerful virtual data grid smartsheet with advanced customization. Best features from excel plus incredible performance 🔋
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-vue-grid
Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-grids
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-cheetah-grid
The fastest open-source data table for web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-flexmonster
Vue Module for Flexmonster Pivot Table & Charts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
871
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-layouts
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
897
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-treegrid
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
775
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-spreadsheet
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
279
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wij
@grapecity/wijmo
UI library for pure JS, Angular, React, Vue and more...
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
wg
@grapecity/wijmo.grid
UI library for pure JS, Angular, React, Vue and more...
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vst
vuejs-smart-table
Simple yet powerful Data Table for Vue with vanilla HTML structure
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-tabulator
Vue Tabulator - The best way to use Tabulator in Vue projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vdt
vue-data-tables
A simple, customizable and pageable table, based on vue2 and element-ui.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kgv
@progress/kendo-grid-vue-wrapper
Kendo UI Grid wrapper for Vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmg
vue-magic-grid
🧙♂️🔌 Responsive Magic Grid for Vue
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsg
vue-stack-grid
Vue components for stack grid/waterfall/Pinterest type layouts.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
576
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vrd
vue-responsive-dash
Responsive, Draggable & Resizable Dashboard (Grid) for Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue-grd
Simple, Light-weight and Flexible Vue.js component for grid layout.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dg
@dattn/dnd-grid
A vuejs grid with draggable and resizable boxes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
420
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vm
vue-muuri
A vue plugin using Muuri's responsive, sortable, filterable and draggable grid layouts.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
212
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vjg
vue-js-grid
🍱 Vue.js 2.x responsive grid system with smooth sorting, drag-n-drop and reordering
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
918
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vsg
vue-split-grid
Vue component based on Split Grid
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-tables
Vue.js grid components
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
362
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
etg
element-tree-grid
tree grid extends element ui with vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue2-grid
A flexible grid component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vst
vue-smart-table
A simple table component for interactive tables built with Vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue-gridlayout
Vue implementation of Grid Layout
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vl
vue-layouts
A collection of simple layout components
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue-grid
A grid component for vuejs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vlc
vue-layout-composer
Dynamic, drag & drop, JSON-based grid layout for Vue
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cg
cx-grid
grid component for CX-UI Design
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-data-table
A high-customizable data-table based on vue-clusterize
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lay
@flipit/layout
This is a layout component library for Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vg
vue-grid2
A flexible grid component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
