openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Vue Grid Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ag-grid-vue

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
19.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

handsontable

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
80.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
tt

tabulator-tables

Interactive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
43.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

gridstack

Build interactive dashboards in minutes.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
61.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use
vt2

vue-tables-2

Vue.js 2 grid components

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

vue-grid-layout

A draggable and resizable grid layout, for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@ag-grid-community/vue

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
3d ago

ag-grid-vue3

The best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

vue-easytable

🍉 Table Component/ Data Grid / Data Table.Support Virtual Scroll,Column Fixed,Header Fixed,Header Grouping,Filter,Sort,Cell Ellipsis,Row Expand,Row Checkbox ...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
21d ago

@handsontable/vue

JavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16.2K
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rev

@revolist/revogrid

Powerful virtual data grid smartsheet with advanced customization. Best features from excel plus incredible performance 🔋

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
16d ago

@progress/kendo-vue-grid

Issue tracker - KendoVue http://www.telerik.com/kendo-vue-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-grids

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
6d ago

vue-cheetah-grid

The fastest open-source data table for web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
12d ago

vue-flexmonster

Vue Module for Flexmonster Pivot Table & Charts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
871
Last Commit
7d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-layouts

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
897
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-treegrid

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
775
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-spreadsheet

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
279
Last Commit
6d ago
wij

@grapecity/wijmo

UI library for pure JS, Angular, React, Vue and more...

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
wg

@grapecity/wijmo.grid

UI library for pure JS, Angular, React, Vue and more...

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8K
Last Commit
vst

vuejs-smart-table

Simple yet powerful Data Table for Vue with vanilla HTML structure

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
vt

vue-tabulator

Vue Tabulator - The best way to use Tabulator in Vue projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
vdt

vue-data-tables

A simple, customizable and pageable table, based on vue2 and element-ui.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.8K
Last Commit
kgv

@progress/kendo-grid-vue-wrapper

Kendo UI Grid wrapper for Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
vmg

vue-magic-grid

🧙‍♂️🔌 Responsive Magic Grid for Vue

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vsg

vue-stack-grid

Vue components for stack grid/waterfall/Pinterest type layouts.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
576
Last Commit
1yr ago
vrd

vue-responsive-dash

Responsive, Draggable & Resizable Dashboard (Grid) for Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
1yr ago
vg

vue-grd

Simple, Light-weight and Flexible Vue.js component for grid layout.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
3mos ago
dg

@dattn/dnd-grid

A vuejs grid with draggable and resizable boxes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
420
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vm

vue-muuri

A vue plugin using Muuri's responsive, sortable, filterable and draggable grid layouts.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
212
Last Commit
vjg

vue-js-grid

🍱 Vue.js 2.x responsive grid system with smooth sorting, drag-n-drop and reordering

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
918
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vsg

vue-split-grid

Vue component based on Split Grid

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vt

vue-tables

Vue.js grid components

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
362
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
4yrs ago
etg

element-tree-grid

tree grid extends element ui with vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vg

vue2-grid

A flexible grid component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vst

vue-smart-table

A simple table component for interactive tables built with Vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
145
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vg

vue-gridlayout

Vue implementation of Grid Layout

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vl

vue-layouts

A collection of simple layout components

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vg

vue-grid

A grid component for vuejs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
7yrs ago
vlc

vue-layout-composer

Dynamic, drag & drop, JSON-based grid layout for Vue

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
cg

cx-grid

grid component for CX-UI Design

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit

vue-data-table

A high-customizable data-table based on vue-clusterize

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
lay

@flipit/layout

This is a layout component library for Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vg

vue-grid2

A flexible grid component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago